Why are the fine arts important?
In 1989, President Ronald Reagan, an actor turned politician, said, “The arts and humanities teach us who we are and what we can be. They lie at the very core of the culture of which we’re a part.” President Reagan, a student of the arts himself, understood that the arts are integral to our society and are what makes us most human.
In 2010, Steve Jobs famously said, “It’s in Apple’s DNA that technology alone is not enough. It’s technology married with liberal arts, married with humanities, that yield us the results that make our heart sing.” Mr. Jobs clearly believed training in the arts can help translate into a career that is beyond playing an instrument or painting a picture.
On the subject of careers, we can proudly say that the current U.S. Surgeon General, Dr. Jerome Adams, was an active member of the Chopticon High School choral program.
Research study after research study shows the positive correlation between fine arts training and enhanced cognitive skills. It has clearly been established that training in drama, dance, music and theater improves skills in reading, writing and math. We could spend the majority of the day unpacking the research. However, to truly understand the importance of the arts to the lives of the students of St. Mary’s public schools, we should highlight some of their recent accomplishments.
• In 2012 and 2016, the Chopticon High School marching band represented the state of Maryland in the annual Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade. While in Hawaii, band members had the opportunity to meet a survivor of the USS Maryland.
• Every year, the Leonardtown Middle School band program strongly supports Toys for Tots in the community.
• Lexington Park Elementary School continues to partner with the St. Mary’s County Arts Council to create murals celebrating the school and its connection to the community.
• This year, a student won the 5th Congressional Art District Competition and has her work currently on display in the halls of Congress.
• Our elementary instrumental programs continue to grow at a record pace. For example, the Evergreen Elementary School Orchestra has over 100 students currently enrolled.
• The theater program at Leonardtown High School continues to receive numerous awards at the Maryland State Thespian Festival.
• In 2018, Great Mills High School used art to help heal the Hornet Nation community.
These are just a few examples of experiences and opportunities offered to students. I would encourage community members to consider attending a school art show, concert or theatrical production. By witnessing our students engaged in the creative process, I promise you will be amazed by them and by the work of our incredible educators. On stage or in the art gallery, you will see dedication, passion and commitment, which are skills that foster the ability to function in day-to-day life and become better global citizens.
Before his untimely passing, President John F. Kennedy said, “I look forward to an America which will reward achievement in the arts as we reward achievement in business or statecraft. I look forward to an America which will steadily raise the standards of artistic accomplishment and which will steadily enlarge cultural opportunities for all of our citizens as well.”
Through strong community and school support, student dedication and brilliant educators, our public schools are rewarding achievement in the arts while raising the standards of artistic accomplishment. I would like to thank the school board and Superintendent Scott Smith for their unwavering support of the arts in getting us there.