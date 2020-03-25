A photo recently published in the media showing a local parish priest hearing drive-by confessions in the church parking lot may become one of those iconic images that captures a year like no other.
As much of our daily routines are presently at a standstill due to the health precautions, regular church attendees have had to undergo a major adjustment to their faith practice. Now that most of us are homebound, parishes are currently ramping up their 21st century IT capabilities and livestreaming worship services so that their parishioners will continue to feel connected to their local church community.
To make the best of a difficult situation, one hopes that the current shutdown will offer an opportunity for a collective examination of conscience. The priest in the parking lot suggests that a critical aspect of our faith does depend on physical presence and congregating together. While counseling, preaching and teaching can be carried on electronically if need be, and with great benefit, there’s no confession by telephone or video.
Many Christians apply the words “real presence” to Holy Communion. These times suggest another meaning. To practice the faith authentically and receive its eternal rewards, one has to be “really present.”
In the meantime, as the health precautions deny access to communal worship, we’re urging our people to recite the beautiful prayer called “A Spiritual Communion,” easily accessible online, which expresses a heartfelt desire to congregate again and be “really — not just virtually — present.”