Erin Baker’s letter to the editor published in the Feb. 7 edition of The Enterprise, “Further legislate guns for our own protection,” is basically ignorant of the facts.
For example, she writes that the issue of gun controls “has been at large for the past few years due to the increase in mass shootings in our school systems.”
Obviously, she is unaware of the past history of the National Firearms Act of 1934, United States v. Miller, 307 U.S. 174 (1939), the Gun Control Act of 1968, the Brady Handgun Violence Prevention Act of 1993, the Public Safety and Recreational Firearms Use Protection Act of 1994, District of Columbia v. Heller 554 U.S. 570 (2008), not to mention Maryland gun control laws dating back to 1966.
The issue far predates school shootings.
Ms. Baker advocates for gun controls “to cover the gap that is currently present for rifles and shotguns” because “these weapons can cause just as much damage as a handgun.” She does not even pretend that her advocacy is in any way related to crime, perhaps because the criminal use of rifles and shotguns is insignificant.
Unable to present an informed or cogent argument, Ms. Baker relies upon the logical fallacy of an emotional appeal by personalizing and exploiting the murder of a student at Great Mills High School in 2018. She chooses to ignore that a handgun, not a rifle or shotgun, was used in this crime.
She would assuage her self-proclaimed emotional trauma by retaliating against law-abiding citizens.
Ms. Baker is simply typical of the anti-gun movement, which seeks to impose its self-righteous precepts on lawful firearms owners.