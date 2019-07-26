In the June 21 edition of The Enterprise, a story on Page A4 caught my attention. It was about an 80th birthday celebration and bull roast for Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th). I knew with Rep. Hoyer and a large gathering of Democrats there would be bull flying around, and not the kind you eat.
Reading the article totally confirmed what intelligent people have known for a long time. The voters’ brains in the state of Maryland don’t even begin to function as they were meant to, nor do they retain any memory of politicians’ previous actions or incompetence.
One part of the article reads, “Leading the roast comments was master of ceremonies Rep. Anthony Brown (D-Md., 4th).” It also references the fact that Mr. Brown was a former Maryland lieutenant governor. Does anyone recall Mr. Brown’s assignment during his tenure as lieutenant governor when the “unaffordable” health care act was passed during the Obama administration?
To refresh everyone’s memory, Mr. Brown was tasked with setting up Maryland’s health care exchange. Several million of our tax dollars were wasted. There was no accountability of how or where the money was spent, and Maryland’s health care exchange was a total failure under his supervision as lieutenant governor.
Incompetence in Maryland, if you are a Democrat, gets rewarded by being elected to another office. Incompetence in our elected politicians is a serious situation. A voter who only votes for a person because of his/her political party without being properly informed is even more dangerous.