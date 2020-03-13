Like many other people concerned with the spread of the coronavirus, I recently attempted to order medical masks as a precaution.
It appears the fear of the virus has tempted some internet vendors to charge exorbitant prices for shipment of packs of medical-grade surgical masks. For example, I found a shipping charge of $150 for an under-1-pound package of such a mask.
I refuse to be victimized by these unscrupulous internet vendors.
Amazon, in particular, needs to police their website and certainly discourage such opportunistic behavior.