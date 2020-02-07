Donald Wallace’s letter to the editor last month about old vs. new energy demonstrates his lack of factual support in the argument style he uses.
He uses the spurious connection between fossil fuels and life expectancy, claiming that because both rose over the same two centuries, that they are somehow directly linked. That is the same level of reasoning that would connect ice cream consumption with drowning deaths, because both rise in the summer. Just because two things happen together, does not imply causation. This is a textbook example of a logical fallacy.
Mr. Wallace claims there is no plan for a transition to renewables, and that no one can provide a detailed plan that shows how it will happen. And yet resources have been provided to him several times over. It is a simple process to find the technical analysis of energy source distribution and footprint by the Solution Project. Additionally, there is the legislative action, supported by the Maryland Sierra Club, of a transition plan that will ensure we move away from coal in a timely, just, and equitable manner, and provides a plan for supporting affected communities. One must willfully ignore this data to continue this “no plan” assertion.
Another claim is that changing to renewable energy will “wreck the economy.” This claim makes no sense unless one ignores the fact that the solar energy industry already employs more people than the coal industry. Transitioning to renewables is already economically feasible, and will create countless jobs around the state, the country and the world. And the declining costs of renewable energy will lower energy costs to the consumer, putting money back in the pockets of the taxpayer. These are trends acknowledged, by the way, by the U.S. Energy Information Administration. He also references one solar energy company that went bankrupt eight years ago, while ignoring the dozen coal companies that have gone bankrupt in the last three years.
And then for good measure, Mr. Wallace uses the age-old tactic of deflection, claiming that environmentalists wrongly focus on cleaning up the U.S. energy grid when other countries are still building coal plants. When I tell my 5-year-old to clean his room, he also uses deflection, citing his sister’s messy room. I’ll respond now like I respond then. This is your room. This is your mess. You focus on your mess, and clean it up.
In conclusion, Mr. Wallace: When you falsely accuse people, they defend themselves. Not a firestorm, common sense. When you make incorrect statements, people correct you. Again, common sense. When fossil fuels are pumping toxic pollutants into your air and water, you replace them with clean, renewable sources. Common sense.