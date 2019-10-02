The county commissioners are proposing an amendment to the open meetings act to remove “subcommittees” from the definition of a “public agency,” thereby exempting subcommittees from the law. The argument in favor of doing so is that open meetings are an inconvenience to conducting business. The question becomes whether an open meetings exemption would translate into evasion of the public’s right to know.
The Maryland Open Meetings Act Manual states, “Subcommittees should not be used as a way to perform the parent body’s functions behind closed doors. The courts construe the Act so as to prohibit ‘evasive devices,’ and a subcommittee that conducts the parent body’s own business risks being deemed a public body.” Given this exemption, will we subsequently see a profusion of subcommittees created throughout the county government? Will we see full committee meetings where a predetermined outcome has been crafted behind closed doors by a subcommittee and is simply rubber-stamped?
There are two “third rails” in local politics: (1) proposing code home rule, and (2) attempting to weaken the open meetings act.
The county commissioners and state delegation should tread lightly on our rights. Their actions will not be forgotten in 2022.