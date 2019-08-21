The recent passing of Bob Waxman at age 93 offers an opportunity to examine the many contributions he made to the Navy and the country over more than a half-century of service. His many accolades have focused on his stewardship of Webster Field, significantly keeping it open when it was slated for closure during the base realignment and closure process in 1993 and the thousands of jobs he helped create and preserve here in St. Mary’s County.
I would like to broaden the perspective on Bob Waxman’s contributions. In 1973, I was a brand-new Navy lieutenant supply corps officer assigned to the first crew of a new construction destroyer escort, USS Ainsworth DE-1090, the 38th ship in the Knox class of destroyer escorts. The first time the Ainsworth was underway, the navigator came to me and lamented the fact that, while Ainsworth was the newest ship in the Navy, it was outfitted with outdated navigation equipment, LORAN-A. (This is because the equipment assigned to Ainsworth had been determined decades earlier when the Knox class was designed.) The navigator told me I absolutely had to find the newest navigation equipment, LORAN-C. Several phone calls led me to contact Naval Air Navigation Electronics Project in St Inigoes (headed by Bob Waxman). NANEP engineers immediately sent my ship a LORAN-C. Bob Waxman’s NANEP directly enhanced operational capabilities of the USS Ainsworth.
Bob gave his engineers considerable freedom and encouraged them to find solutions for the Navy fleet. One of Bob’s engineers who worked with Bob for 30-plus years said, “We did not work for him, he worked for us. Great leader.” Another of his longtime engineer colleagues said “Bob gave his engineers their head while he had our back.”
One example, under Bob’s leadership his engineers developed total turnkey communications suites for Navy ships. While a ship was under construction in the shipyard, Bob’s engineers were building the ship’s communications suite, incorporating the latest technologies. The communications suite was delivered to the shipyard and installed in the ship and the brand-new ship had brand-new communications electronics.
Another example is that Bob’s engineers were involved in developing the systems that allowed the automatic landing of high-performance jet aircraft on the Navy’s aircraft carriers.
There are many more examples, but know that today’s Navy operates more safely and effectively thanks to the entrepreneurial spirit, innovation and engineering that started under Bob Waxman’s leadership and continues today at St. Inigoes.