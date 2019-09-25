I don’t believe the government can create new jobs like politicians talk about, but I do believe that the government can mismanage projects. President Obama suggested a stimulus with “shovel-ready work.”
What happened? These jobs have always existed.
Politicians mismanage cities and make some into near bankrupt wastelands. We have politicians inviting immigrants with open borders but won’t clean up immigration laws.
I used to believe in writing to my representatives, but now I find it a wasted effort. They aren’t interested unless it supports their political agenda.
We do need new legal immigrants with improved rights to citizenship. Many are looking for a better life and have a willingness to do jobs others don’t want to do.
I would like to suggest that legal immigrants who participate in federally approved work for four years for their adopted country be offered citizenship for them and a spouse and minor children. A placement program is needed for these families similar to Vietnamese refugees.
Here are some job ideas for civilians (and also for foreign military servicemen and servicewomen if they were honorably discharged):
• Fighting forest fires (there are over one million a year).
• Cleaning alleys, streets, empty lots, abandoned properties in “failing” cities. Cities and property owners could be billed.
• Cleaning parks and public land.
• Cleaning rivers and estuaries.