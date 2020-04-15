As an offspring of the “boomer” generation, I have perfected a certain set of skills. I have the ability to take on insurmountable amounts of debt, often at the bequest of a consumption-based society that turns humans into resources, complete with letterhead in support their perceived sense of social status. There’s a healthy disregard for government, garnished with a deep understanding that its power is deadly, vast and not to be taken lightly. And lastly, there’s a palatable understanding of trickle-down economics both as it was spoon-fed to me in theory and as a victim of its implementation in practice. Now see the result.
Our nation, and most of the world, is falling victim to trickle-down morality in both the public and private sectors, caused by more chicken-and-the-egg practice than any assignment of blame could possibly foster. Corruption is just the first symptom of apathy, apathy the first symptom of stupidity and stupidity the last symptom of corruption. Somewhere in this cycle is when a society elects and/or enriches the part that has little to no interest in its well-being. At some point the greed is good mantra, mixed lightly with underlying bigotry, facilitates an us versus them polarization narrative that is ripe for elitist exploitation.
Toss in a little worldwide pandemic and a once more compromised corporate controlled electoral process. My hope is you get a revolution, but my thought is you get a police state.
This lack of moral substance cuts across the board. The Democratic Party has become “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” in their pursuit of power. Bernie Sanders, second to last standing, has become the kid who got stuck in the television amidst Joe Biden’s ascent to power. Biden is a reverse grandpa character whose health actually diminishes upon the family’s receipt of the Trump golden ticket. Whomever is chosen as vice president will be playing the part of Charlie. Though powerless, they’ll be around while the factory falls into ruin or enters a new era of enlightenment. All the other children are the various candidates. Female, gay, Asian, black or some combination, playing the game and ceremoniously supporting Charlie on their way out the door. It frightens me to think how many people don’t see a willingness to exit a boxing ring of beliefs and request that the people willing to bet on you throw their support to a mediocre fighter as at best disingenuous.
The worst part is that we’re the Oompa Loompas, folks. We’re dancing and singing our way through another children’s tour at the capitalism factory. It’s a factory recently taken under the management of the military industrial educational complex that the boomers put into place. Only now the stupidity and lack of moral character has finally trickled down to the masses, shielded by a veil of social media and an abdication of privacy used to feed the beast.
I advocated for Trump on the premise that we needed to try something new, or perhaps just hit rock bottom. I didn’t know that beneath that rock was still another layer of corruption suffering from dementia. The Chocolate Factory is shaping up to be more like “Weekend at Bernie’s” despite Sanders’ exile from the body politic. Propping up Joe Biden as anything but a cadaver representing the same elite that controls Trump is as sinister as the partisan oligarchy that has run this country for most of my life. I want a new factory. I want a new system. I want a new deal.
This pandemic will be a litmus test for our willingness to fight against what has trickled down.