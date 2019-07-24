Regarding Vernon Gray’s July 10 letter about climate change, yes, the models are consistently too optimistic. Not because climate scientists don’t know what they’re doing, but because global warming projections can’t include sudden and drastic acceleration caused by unforeseeable and non-linear increases in feedback loops.
If you’d like to know what’s really going on with global warming and climate change (global warming causes climate change), take a look at the New York Times #1 best seller, David Wallace-Wells’ “The Uninhabitable Earth: Life After Warming,” which begins, “It is worse, much worse, than you think,” and proceeds to produce the scientific evidence to back up that statement, including what’s already happening and what the future holds for us, according to whether we act now or we don’t. You can read the first chapter by Googling Uninhabitable PBS.org.
It explains why the worldwide scientific community says we only have a decade left to phase out fossil fuels. The really crazy part about the continuing growth of fossil fuel use, worldwide, despite the undeniable threat of global warming, is that fossil fuels continue to receive over $5 trillion in annual subsidies. Meanwhile, solar and wind energy, with storage and without subsidies, is cheaper than any fossil fuel, worldwide.
Climate disasters already have cost Americans $1.6 trillion and those disasters now regularly do hundreds of billions in damage in the Unites States every year, according to NASA. The cost of climate change in this decade has skyrocketed, as have carbon-caused illnesses like asthma, which kill over 9 million annually, according to the World Health Organization.
Without emissions cuts on the scale of the Green New Deal’s energy plan, starting in 2021, we’ll face climate disasters that will not only destroy our economy but will cause “global economic collapse” followed by “societal collapse, according to the National Academy of Sciences. Unimaginable, but true.
If we fail to largely phase out fossil fuels within the next decade, the cost of climate disasters in the US will be over $160 trillion — the “economic collapse” the NAS is warning about. We must act now or it will be too late to prevent that. Every scientific body of national or international standing agrees on that. They’ve been trying to warn us for decades. We ignore them at our peril.