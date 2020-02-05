I co-own and operate a bird watching tour company based on the Eastern Shore of Maryland. Each year, we provide guided birding experiences by charter boat, kayak and on foot for thousands of customers through field trips in Maryland, Delaware and Virginia. Our customers come from as far away as California and Europe to watch and photograph birds and wildlife in the Chesapeake region.
What started as a once-a-year event in April 1995 has grown to a year-round small business for us, similar to fishing and hunting outfitter services. The only difference is that we capture our trophies through binoculars and camera lenses, not with hooks and bullets.
We charter fishing boats, rent kayaks and pay guides to create these outdoor experiences for our customers. While our guests are here with us, they are spending money in hotels, restaurants, breweries and coffee shops.
The growth we have seen in our business mirrors the increased participation in birding and wildlife watching nationwide.
According to a survey from 2016, 86 million Americans watched wildlife, a 20% jump since 2011. Collectively, these wildlife watchers spend $75.9 billion annually.
Other events and services similar to ours are blossoming throughout the Chesapeake region. In the past few years, we’ve helped others with their own bird watching programs in North Beach, Baltimore and Chincoteague, Va.
Simultaneously, as we’ve experienced growth in our business, the birds that we watch with our customers are diminishing rapidly. A recent report issued a dire warning that two-thirds of North American birds are at risk of extinction, primarily due to climate change. In 25 years of running birding programs and events, we’ve noticed this downward trend in fewer and fewer black skimmers near the beach and Eastern whip-poor-wills in the woods.
So, business is up, but bird numbers are down.
In order for us to continue growing, and for other small businesses like ours to grow around Maryland and the Chesapeake region, we need to protect the birds that we are watching. The best way to keep these species from becoming extinct is to manage them at the state level. To do this well, we need increased funding for our state wildlife conservation programs.
Help is on the way through a bill currently in the U.S. House of Representatives called the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act, HR 3742. The bill has bipartisan support in Washington, as well as support from outdoor recreation and energy industries.
The bill would provide $1.4 billion in dedicated annual funding to state and tribal wildlife agencies that will support the species of greatest conservation need, which includes a number of birds that are slipping towardextinction if action isn’t taken soon.
We strongly encourage our Maryland delegation, including House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th), to support this historic legislation. The Recovering America’s Wildlife Act isn’t just good for the birds, it’s also good for the growing outdoor recreation and tourism economy in Maryland and the Chesapeake region.