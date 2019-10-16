I have some unsolicited responses to the Oct. 2 article regarding the NAACP and equity, or racial diversity, of the education system here in St. Mary’s County.
First, Mr. BJ Hall stated that studies have shown responses that support the stance of the NAACP. It would be helpful if what organization originated the studies, and who paid for the culled information. Could the results have been manipulated as to give the results one is fishing for?
Second, the school board and the NAACP should be working together to hire the best educators who are out there, not hire ones based on the color of their skin. We taxpayers don’t want to pay for something that is not top notch. We demand the best for our kids.
Third, when it comes to a quality education, people need to learn when education and learning really begins. With all of these academia and learned administrators putting in their two cents, they have missed out on the most important aspect of children’s learning. Learning begins at home shortly after birth. All of the moms and dads out there need to teach the kids respect of authority (this includes teachers), how to love one another, and most importantly the need to teach the golden rule.
Parents and administrators, keep in mind that teachers are not there for the income. Teachers are there for the outcome.