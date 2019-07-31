The ongoing standoff between those who have expressed pro and con viewpoints regarding the June 23 drag queen story hour, which took place at the Lexington Park library, reflects a deep disparity between ultimately irreconcilable anthropological outlooks.
The opposing positions are between those, on the one hand, who see sex and gender as based in nature and, on the other hand, those who consider the individual person as radically autonomous.
The nature-based side points to how sex and gender are written into every cell of the human body in terms of clear chromosomal differences, as well as external sexual characteristics, in the vast majority of cases, either male or female. The other side insists on the separation of sex and gender, where gender is considered to be dependent on the subjective mindset of the individual, and thus can be redefined without restriction to the two usual sexual categories.
The two positions are not only irreconcilable, but unequal. Eventually, nature has a way of winning out against ideology. Moreover, the gender theory contains a self-contradiction within. The very attempt to derive other genders presupposes the foundational and real distinction between female and male, which those efforts seek to supersede.
On a personal and communal basis, we should listen with compassion to those who are struggling with sexual identity issues and try to bring them peace, healing and self-acceptance.
For the time being, in practical terms, the standoff may result in a draw where budgetary considerations regarding public safety influence local authorities and entities either to allow or disallow at public facilities controversial events to take place that have at their basis the fictional presuppositions of gender ideology.