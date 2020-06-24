Some time ago, I looked at the characteristics of cults, compared them to the relationship between the president and the Republican Party, and found a remarkable congruence.
But cult membership does not often call for the kind of commitment that Trump is preparing to demand. I refer to his determination to hold a nominating convention in a venue filled with tens of thousands of his supporters, without most of the precautions recommended by his own administration and others to prevent the spread of COVID-19 which, lest we forget, is still very active among us and for which there is, at the moment, no vaccine.
In a conversation with the governor of North Carolina, where the convention was slated to be held, Trump is alleged to have said that he would not accept a less-than-full arena, and has threatened to move to the convention to a more pliable state. While I don’t pretend to expertise on the subject of national political nominating conventions, it’s pretty obvious that his nomination could be achieved at substantially less risk to his followers. After all, he has no Republican rivals.
It will be interesting to see how many are willing to put their health, and potentially their lives, on the line to satisfy his fanatical crowd fetish by providing the bodies to fill the TV screens. I wonder if any of the potential delegates will tumble to the fact that their well-being is inconsequential compared to his egomaniacal need for adoration.