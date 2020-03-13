When you blame everyone, you blame no one.

First and foremost, my condolences to the two families who lost a loved one at Great Mills High School as a result of the shooting on March 20, 2018.
Unfortunately, now we must endure the litigious phase of this tragedy.
Our school system is not a proving ground for the instability of youth, nor is it intended to be the place where emotions come to fruition, or feelings are executed with bullets. To suggest that the county school system is responsible for this tragedy is mistaken.
I’ve spent the better part of a decade in the law industry. I say industry because our legal system is a business more than a road to justice. Civil litigation and family law in general bring out the worst in society, often at the request of their counsel. These are your merchants of mayhem. These are the lawyers.
This is also a great opportunity to reflect on what many consider to be one of the more archaic aspects of Maryland law: the idea of contributory negligence. If a person is even 1% responsible for something bad that happens, they are barred from recovering monetary damages.
I’m not here to victim-blame, but in my opinion the only person who is 100% not responsible for what happened to them is the student who was shot and survived, and he’s not even suing.
To those filing the lawsuit, I’ll say this: I’m a taxpayer. I am who you are suing. You’re making me, every other taxpayer and every student of the public school system economic victims to your actual and very real loss.
But worse yet is any attempt to punish the county’s public schools for the actions of the students. The parents of Jaelynn Willey are essentially trying to issue a speeding ticket to an already underfunded school system for not immaculately paving the road to their child’s educational success. This is about mental health, gun control and any number of societal ills that the Willeys’ lawsuit will do absolutely nothing to improve.
As I’m sure it is not the responsibility of our schools to police the students’ personal lives, I am equally sure that the Willeys have their own private regrets about what happened almost two years ago. The truth hurts. In this instance, it killed and maimed.
We should accept that no amount of money will ever bring back the deceased or make right this wrong that was born of a social problem we all are contributing to.
But most of all, we should be thankful that the list of victims with absolutely no culpability isn’t a longer one.
When you blame everyone, you blame no one.