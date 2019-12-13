As reported in the Dec. 11 Enterprise article “Deputies won’t get pay raises,” to the question, can we afford pay parity for the sheriff’s deputies with those officers of the Maryland State Police, Sheriff Tim Cameron (R) responded, “Can we afford not to?” referring to the issue of retaining deputies.
Cameron illogically said, “They are not asking for more; they are asking for equity,” despite the estimated initial additional cost of $3.9 million.
County Commissioner John O’Connor (R) appears to suffer from an identity conflict. He seems to think and act as if he is a self-appointed “police commissioner.”
He previously sponsored legislation to unionize the sheriff’s office, and, failing in that, next attempted to enact code home rule to accomplish the same goal. He proposed a $2,500 property tax credit for deputies. More recently, he led the effort to expand a pay study to include the Prince George’s County Police and the MSP, rather than the standard comparisons with only Calvert and Charles counties, for the predetermined outcome of demanding parity with the MSP.
O’Connor declared that he would support a tax increase, even “if that means I don’t get reelected in 2022, I don’t care.”
Why not threaten to resign? His statement is simply bluster in that he is expected by some to instead seek election as sheriff in 2022, a job for which he has been posturing politically since 2014.
The retention problem can be resolved in part by a contractual employment requirement that police academy graduates will serve a minimum of four years or repay a prorated amount for the cost of their basic training required for state certification.
Is parity affordable? No. The state police are funded from a statewide tax base. Prince George’s County has a $91 billion assessable tax base compared to $12 billion in St. Mary’s County. The expectation of pay parity with either the state or Prince George’s County police is fiscally unrealistic.
Is parity needed? No.
An analysis of the FY2018 sheriff’s overtime report as of June 13, 2018, provides the following information. Average salaries including overtime: deputy $55,246; deputy first class $74,221; corporal $91,843; sergeant $101,852; lieutenant $110,891; captain $121,014. Not included here is the cost of benefits, approximately 38% more, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The argument in favor of pay parity ignores the issue of pay equity. These terms are not interchangeable.
An acknowledged deficiency in the pay study is that it does not calculate the salary relationship between the county and MSP through a survey based on specific job responsibilities to ensure proper position matching.
Will pay parity resolve the sheriff’s office employee retention problem? Perhaps, if it is only a question of pay, but not if it is a question of morale.
Do employees quit a job, or a boss, or a combination of the two?