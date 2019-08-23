This coming Monday, Aug. 26, will be the 99th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, giving women the right to vote.
This right came after more than 70 years of struggle by some very determined and strong women. They suffered scorn, threats, harassment and even imprisonment so that women could have a say in the governing of our country.
Voting is what makes this country what it is, so it’s imperative that we exercise that hard-won right. Research the issues carefully, make informed decisions and vote accordingly.
Aug. 26 is called Women’s Equality Day, as if that day in 1920 when the 19th Amendment was ratified had settled the matter and women were considered equal.
I happen to believe women are equal but in this day and age, in reality and under the law, it’s a work in progress.
Consider these: It wasn’t until 1974 that women could get a credit card in their name without their husband’s permission. In 1978, the Pregnancy Discrimination Act guaranteed that a woman wouldn’t be fired for getting pregnant. The list goes on and on.
Today, women earn on average 20% less than men. There should be equal pay for equal work. We have no Equal Rights Amendment. There shouldn’t need to be one, but women are still being discriminated against. And as women, we need to continue to press for that equality.