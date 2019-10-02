There has been a lot of excitement around the prospect of a YMCA being built in St. Mary’s. I appreciate the efforts of the commissioners to create an exploratory committee that will explore YMCA programs and services, investigate community needs, identify potential locations for a facility, discuss potential facility amenities and gauge fundraising capacity for the purpose of delivering a report. I look forward to seeing this committee begin its work on Oct. 17.
The youth of this community need a place for them, where they can learn, grow and recreate in a positive environment. The time has come to stop lamenting that there is nothing to do in St. Mary’s County and start letting our county commissioners know that our youth cannot wait.
Please join me in attending the county commissioners’ public forum on Tuesday, Oct. 8, at 6:30 p.m. in the Chesapeake Building. Sign up to speak and ask the commissioners to commit to not just exploring, but also to funding a place for our youth. Let them know what a facility like this would do for you, for your family and for our youth. It is vital that they see how important this issue is to the citizens of St. Mary’s County. Raise your voice. I’ll see you there.