Hearing the news this week about The Hallmark Channel pulling its ads depicting same-sex couples getting married — and then giving in to a little pressure from LGBTQ people — makes me sad.
You look back a few decades, and you can see just how far down the immoral road we have gone, with TV ads, TV shows, music, clothing and other things. It makes it extremely difficult to raise your kids with any kind of a moral upbringing when you are attacked from all sides.
To me, this is the same generation that had to be a winner in every aspect of life: a trophy for first to last place; everyone wins.
Life is not all winning. A lot of people in the country lose everything from family and jobs and just lose their way. I think that’s one cause for the drug epidemic in this country. When they get into the real world they don’t know how to handle it and start grabbing for what ever they think will make them feel better: drinking, drugs, sex, sex with like gender — it goes on and on.
This country needs leaders who have a moral, ethical and Christian background, and who really care about making this country stand out in this world. Before we tell other countries how they should live, we need to clean up the mess in the country.
I love my country. God blessed me by putting me here and providing for my family. God’s word provides the answers this country needs today.