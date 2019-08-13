Submitted photo
Chopticon High School graduate Shelby Thomas signed her letter of intent on July 26 to play NCAA Division II women's basketball at Converse College, which is in Spartanburg, S.C. Thomas' success in being recruited would not have been possible if it were not for the assistance of trainer Courtney Epps, coaches Blaine and Toyja Somerville (of King's Christian Academy and St. Mary's Ryken High School, respectively) AAU coach James Douglas, the additional coaches and organizers of the TEK Lady Elite AAU women's basketball team and coaches Brad Combs, Jim Tomasic and Neil Kamp of Chopticon High School.