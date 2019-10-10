Ideal Air finished the regular season 13-2 and went undefeated in the end-of-the-year tournament to claim its third 40-and-Over championship in the last three years. A special thanks goes to sponsor Tim Pepper of Ideal Air. Pictured in the front row are Shane Smith, Bill Fowler, Ronnie Smith, Mike Collins, Tommy Dean, Mark McLeod, Cole Rollins and Kenny Smith. In the back row are Ronnie Farrell, James Berry, Jamie Bogie, Jo Jo Goldsmith, Bill Bridgett, Michael Buck, Kevin Posey, manager Paul Rollins and Bobby Buckler. Not pictured are Tommy Hood and Mike Redmond.