Leonardtown High School's JV volleyball team went undefeated for the second season in a row, finishing this fall with a record of 14-0. Pictured in the back row, from left, are Madison Allen, Madison O'Dell, Delaney McOmber, Fiona McGullion, Molly Harmening, Caroline Boynton, Katie McHugh, Morgen Moritz, Lauren Tippett and Emily Boyd. In the front row are coach Jackie Snyder, Mia Huff, Summer Davis, Campbell Jameson and coach Corinne Marino.