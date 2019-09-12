The Mt. Crushmore men’s softball team from the St. Mary’s County Slow-Pitch Softball League captured the USSSA GSL Men’s Class D World Series over Labor Day weekend at Lou Berliner Sports Park in Columbus, Ohio, winning 14 straight after losing its first game of the tournament. Pictured in the front row, from left, are Jeff Gass, Jacob Taylor, Andrew Fenwick, CJ Hill, Jake Wood and Troy Hammett. In the back row are Mike Wilson, left, PJ Murphy, Nick Gray, Jay Hammett, Cal Rye, Ray Quade and coach/manager Kenny Hammett. Not Pictured: Nick Carroll, Will Russell, Matt ODdell, Adam Hart, Evan Hart, Jeremy Tayman and Chris Lawrence.