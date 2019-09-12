The Mt. Crushmore men’s softball team from the St. Mary’s County Slow-Pitch Softball League entered the 116 team double-elimination USSSA GSL World Series tournament over Labor Day weekend at Lou Berliner Sports Park in Columbus, Ohio, the nation’s largest ball diamond complex.
Mt. Crushmore lost its first game of the tournament to Team Jacob of Fairborn, Ohio, immediately placing them in the losers bracket. In a double-elimination format where their next loss would eliminate them, the team proceeded to take their coach Kenny Hammett on an epic two-day journey.
Mt. Crushmore responded to the opening loss with 14 straight elimination game victories against teams from Ohio, Virginia, Maryland, Kentucky, California and Michigan in route to capturing the USSSA GSL Men’s Class D World Series.
The team defeated HA/H10T SPORTS of Chino Hills, California 19-16 in the losers bracket final to advance to the championship game.
In the championship game, Mt. Crushmore had to beat undefeated Lakeshow Softball Team of Garden City, Michigan twice.
Mt. Crushmore won the first game 14-10 and won the championship finale 13-12 in the bottom of the seventh inning with a walk-off home run by tournament Most Valuable Player Jay Hammett.
The team finished the two-day tournament with an overall record of 14-1.
The team received an awards package that included a World Series trophy, World Series jerseys and custom World Series rings.
Five Mt. Crushmore players received All-World Tournament Team recognition: Jay Hammett, Jeff Gass, Jake Wood, Andrew Fenwick and Nick Gray.
The Mt. Crushmore Men’s Softball Team is a member of the St. Mary’s County Slow-Pitch Softball League.
Their home field is Capt. Sam’s located in the Seventh District. The team is sponsored by WM Gibson Construction, Quade Enterprises, PBM Custom Carpentry, Richmond Ford, Southern Maryland Mat Company, Delphinus Engineering, Shipboard Electric, Best Real Estate, Mason-Dixon Line LLC, Lynx Communications and Forever Lawn.
This report was submitted by Jeff Gass, a member of the Mt. Crushmore Men’s Softball Team.