The Pax River Raiders 7-U football played in the All Pro Youth State Championship on Dec. 7 at Cedar Lane Park in Columbia and defeated the Silver Spring Saints in a 12-7 victory.
This is the Raiders’ second season playing tackle football together, but for a few of them it was their first season playing tackle.
The Raiders started preparing for the upcoming season back in May with spring tackle football where their season was not as successful but was useful to improve the teams’ fundamentals of the game.
The boys were able to pull together game by game, completing the fall season with an overall record of 12-2. Including winning the 2019 Southern Maryland Youth Athletic Conference Super Bowl by defeating the 2018 D2 Super Bowl Champs Huntington Hurricanes in a 13-0 victory.
Although many of the Pax River Raiders teams have competed in the state championship and fell short, these 7 years old were the ones who were victorious, being the first ever Pax River Raider team to hold a State Championship Title.
These young men showed up and showed out playing hard down to the very last second.
This report was submitted by PaQuita Brooks, Pax River Raiders 7-U team mom.