Munson signs with Mariners
It was announced on Jan. 7 that former Blue Crabs reliever Kevin Munson has signed a minor league deal with the Seattle Mariners.
Munson is the third 2019 Blue Crabs player to be signed by an MLB organization this offseason, joining James Dykstra (Toronto Blue Jays) and Charlie Valerio (San Diego Padres).
Munson, who turned 31 last week, will return to affiliated ball for the first time since 2016.
The right-hander was a midseason All-Star in 2019 and a member of a Blue Crabs bullpen that posted the best ERA in the Atlantic League in the second half of the season.
The former fourth round pick of the Arizona Diamondbacks spends his offseason giving baseball lessons under the name “Munnyball Baseball”, and reported to the Mariners facilities on Jan. 7.
Munson said: “2019 in Southern Maryland was a great place to continue my career. The booster club, fans and organization did a great job of making it feel like home for my wife and me. The seafood, golf and gym sessions with Joe Walsh will be missed! Thank you #CrustaceanNation!”
Gold medal mini plan announced
The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs announced their 2020 season theme on Jan. 8, in addition to the team’s 8 for 80 pack, the Gold Medal Mini Plan.
The season theme will be “Gold Medal Season” including opening ceremonies on May 8 for the team’s home opener, and the main event of the games on July 15 at the Atlantic League All-Star Game hosted at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf.
The Gold Medal Mini Pack consists of the biggest eight Blue Crabs games of the season for just $80.
The eight games are the team’s opener on May 8, the Fourth of July contest, the Atlantic League All-Star Game on July 15 and fireworks nights on May 23, June 13, Aug. 1, Aug. 29 and Sept. 19.
All fans that purchase the Gold-Medal Mini Pack will receive a gold medal from the Blue Crabs, and fans that wear their gold medal to the opening ceremonies will get special recognition.
“The season theme is something that has been in the works for quite some time behind the scenes, and we are really excited to announce it. This is just the tip of the iceberg, and Crustacean Nation should be on the edge of their seats in anticipation for what is come with our daily promotions. Let the games begin,” said broadcaster and marketing coordinator Andrew Bandstra.
Suite life returns
In honor of Giving Tuesday on Dec. 3, the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs announced that the Suite Life Ownership Raffle will return for the 2020 season, with all proceeds going to The Pinch Fund which benefits several local community and non-profit organizations.
The Suite Life raffle contest gives fans a chance to own a suite at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf for one-quarter of the 2020 regular season.
At a price of $100 per entry, fans can bid to own a suite for 17 games in 2020. Winning entries will be randomly selected on Feb. 1 to determine which four lucky fans will receive partial season ownership of a suite at Regency Furniture Stadium.
Winning raffle participants will receive exclusive usage rights of a suite for one-fourth of the Blue Crabs’ regular season games, or 17 games, as well as official nameplates and signage in the suite, indicating their group’s ownership.
Owning a suite for one-fourth of the season would be valued at $6,250.
Raffle participants who are not selected in the raffle drawing will be eligible to receive a 15% discount on any 2020 suite rental.
Fans will be able to purchase raffle entries at www.somdbluecrabs.com and in person at Regency Furniture Stadium.
“The origin of Giving Tuesday revolves around celebrating a cornerstone American value, the generosity of giving. That’s why once again the Blue Crabs will not only be giving fans a home run deal on suites, but also using the proceeds to benefit local charities through The Pinch Fund,” said Blue Crabs general manager Courtney Knichel.
For more information on the program or the team, call 301-638-9788 or go to www.somdbluecrabs.com.
Revamped kids club plan released
The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs announced the arrival of the revamped MyEyeDr. Backfin Buddies Kids Club program for the 2020 season.
The new program maintains all of the original low-cost, kid-friendly perks from the Backfin Buddies plan but adds a plethora of new and exciting advantages.
For just $25, children will get free admission to all 12 Blue Crabs Friday home games in addition to exclusive merchandise such as a T-shirt, backpack, and lanyard.
The new perks for 2020 include a ticket to the 2020 Atlantic League All-Star Game at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf, 10% off a birthday party at the ballpark, exclusive behind-the-scenes tours and access.
All Buddies will receive all of their tickets in hand, which means no more waiting in line for tickets.
Also, the team will roll out a brand-new, fan-inspired Backfin Buddies Parents Plan.
For just $100, parents of Backfin Buddies will get free admission into all Blue Crabs Friday home games, a ticket to the 2020 Atlantic League All-Star Game, the same guaranteed seat right next to your children for every game and tickets in hand (based on availability).
Sam Rubin, Blue Crabs marketing coordinator, said about the plan: “The parents plan was an idea completely generated from the fans. Our goal is to best satisfy Crustacean Nation, and we feel as though this plan tends to fans best interests.”
For more information on the program or the team, call 301-638-9788 or go to www.somdbluecrabs.com.
