For the second year in a row, the St. Mary’s Gymnastics Academy competitive gymnastics program competed at the Presidential Classic in Orlando, Florida.
In February, the Presidential Classic hosted 27 teams from across the world, including teams from Jamaica, Argentina and Colombia.
The team of nine athletes representing St. Mary’s County held their own against the tough international competition.
Level 7 Junior Olympic gymnast Karleh Settie placed third on vault with a score of 9.275, Level 3 Junior Olympic gymnast Morgan Lockwood placed fourth on the uneven bars with a score of 9.3 and Level 3 Junior Olympic gymnast Laela Bay placed fifth on the balance beam with a score of 9.10.
The competition was top notch, and St. Mary’s athletes came away with several top 10 placements across all apparatuses, as well as top 10 placements in all-around scores.
Congratulations to these athletes for a strong performance and terrific representation of St. Mary’s County.
The St. Mary’s Gymnastics Academy is a division of the Department of Recreation and Parks. For more information, go to www.stmarysmd.com/recreate/gymnastics.
This report was submitted by the St. Mary's County Government's public information office.