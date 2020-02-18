Submitted photo
St. Mary's Ryken High School junior Chalon Miles scored her 1,000th career point in a 46-29 loss to Paul VI of Virginia in a Washington Catholic Athletic Conference girls basketball contest on Feb. 13. Miles scored 14 points in the game, then added 15 more in the Knights' 55-53 loss to O'Connell of Virginia to wrap up the regular season on Sunday. St. Mary's Ryken (11-16 overall, 5-13 WCAC) plays host to Archbishop Carroll of Washington, D.C. in a WCAC tournament play-in game at 6 p.m. Thursday.