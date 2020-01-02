Baseball academy coming to area
St. Mary’s College of Maryland will host a six-week baseball camp starting Jan. 5.
Classes are available for players in grades 1 to 12 and are limited to seven players per coach. Sessions are offered in hitting, pitching, catching, fielding and base running.
St. Mary’s College head baseball coach Bernie Stratchko, will direct the program in conjunction with U.S. Baseball Academy.
For more information, go to USBaseballAcademy.com or call 866-622-4487.
Softball hall of fame members wanted
The Maryland Slow Pitch Softball Association is seeking résumés for men and women softball players worthy and qualified to be inducted into the Maryland Softball Hall of Fame for the class of 2021.
Two women from St. Mary’s County are among the inductees for 2020.
Résumés may be submitted on the association web page at www.leaguelineup.com/miscinfo.asp?menuid=30&url=md-spsa or contact Southern Maryland representative Tommy Howe at 301-475-2716 or thowe50@gmail.com.
Adult softball players, teams wanted
Calvert County 35-and-Over Softball League and a Southern Maryland 60-and-Over league are looking for teams and players for the 2020 season. For more information, call Don Hudson at 301-875-7662.
Mid-Atlantic Tournament Baseball planned
Mid-Atlantic Tournament Baseball will hold tournaments in 2020. To register or for more information on Mid-Atlantic Tournament Baseball, go to www.matbaseball.com.