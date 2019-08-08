Soccer camp offered
Gretton Goalkeeping will offer its 16th annual Summer Goalkeeper Soccer Camp Series in Southern Maryland on Aug. 12 at various locations.
For more information or to reserve a spot, contact Andy Gretton at 301-643-8992 or email grettongoalkeeping@gmail.com.
Sierra Club to hold weekly wander hikes
Southern Maryland Sierra Club will host its weekly wander events on Wednesdays during the summer.
The events are scheduled for Aug. 14 at Baggett Park in Mechanicsville, Aug. 21 at Jefferson Patterson Park in St. Leonard and Aug. 28 at Newtowne Neck State Park in Leonardtown.
Those interested should meet at 10 a.m. at the trailhead (or playground if there is one), then a kid-paced hike around the park will begin at 10:15 a.m.
These events are free and all ages and abilities are welcome.
For more information on the Southern Maryland Sierra Club weekly wander events, contact outings leader Rosa Hance at 240-808-4233 or rosa.hance@mdsierra.org.
Girls lacrosse players wanted
Southern Maryland Girls Lacrosse Jets will hold tryouts for its 2019 fall and 2020 summer seasons at Dorsey Park top football field in Hollywood.
Tryouts for players in high school graduation years 2024 to 2028 will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 18 (sign-in 8:30 a.m.).
Tryouts for players in high school graduation years 2021 to 2023 will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 18 (sign-in 12:30 p.m.).
Stick, mouth guard and goggles are required. Rain date is Sept. 8.
The cost is $30 cash or check or $32 online credit card. The cost is waived for players in high school graduation year 2028. To register, go to www.jetslax.com.
For more information on Southern Maryland Girls Lacrosse Jets, go to www.jetslax.com or contact Shannon Summers at 240-925-2575 or sbsummers4@gmail.com.
Soccer training offered
Gretton Goalkeeping Youth Soccer Academy will offer goalkeeper training for all ages and skill levels in Southern Maryland throughout the summer.
Various locations, times and days of the week will be available.
Personal, small group and sibling training are provided. For more information, contact Andy Gretton at 301-643-8992 or grettongoalkeeping@gmail.com.
Baseball players wanted
Rawlings A’s Prospects MD will hold tryouts in August for its 2019 and 2020 fall baseball seasons.
For more information on the tryouts, go to www.rawlingsprospectsmd.net or call 410-449-0336.
Braves join Touchdowns Against Cancer event
In support of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, the Chopticon High School football team is proud to join Touchdowns Against Cancer 2019.
The team is challenging fans to pledge for every touchdown Chopticon scores from Sept. 6 to 29 to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
For more information, join the campaign or to setup a private donation, go to https://pledgeit.org/tac19-morganza-md-chopticon-braves?, Chopticon High School Football @chopfootball on Facebook, @chopfootball on Twitter or email bravesfootballinfo@gmail.com.
Adult volleyball meetings to be held
St. Mary’s County Recreation and Parks will hold adult volleyball meetings in September.
A coed league meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Sept. 10 and a women’s league meeting at 7 p.m. Sept. 12 at the Margaret Brent Recreation Center.
Anyone interested in entering a team or getting on a team should attend. For more information, contact Kenny Sothoron at 301-475-4200 ext 71830 or email at Kenny.sothoron@stmarysmd.com.
Basketball officials wanted
Maryland Basketball Officials Association will hold a developmental clinic on Sept. 24.
The association covers the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference, Washington Catholic Athletic Conference, Washington, D.C. and Anne Arundel County.
For more information, contact commissioner@mboarefs.com.
Mid-Atlantic Tournament Baseball planned
Mid-Atlantic Tournament Baseball will hold tournaments in 2019. To register or for more information, go to www.matbaseball.com.