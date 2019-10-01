Golfers wanted
Bay Community Support Services will hold its 14th annual golf tournament on Oct. 18 at Oak Creek Golf Club in Upper Marlboro.
Event registration for the scramble-style tournament begins at 7:30 a.m. followed by a mega-putt tournament at 8:40 a.m. and a shotgun start at 9 a.m.
There is also a hole-in-one challenge for a chance to win $10,000 as well as longest drive, closest-to-the-pin and additional contests.
All proceeds from the event support Bay-CSS’ mission to help people with disabilities live purposeful lives and strive for independence. Bay Community Support Services provides support in Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s counties.
For more information on the tournament, go to www.baycss.org/golf or contact event director Stephanie Raines at rainess@baycss.org.
Volleyball club looking for players
Southern Maryland Volleyball Club will hold tryouts for its 12-U to 18-U teams competing in the USA Volleyball Chesapeake Region 2019-2020 season on Nov. 10 at Capital Clubhouse.
For exact times and additional information, go to somdvbc.com or email at director@somdvbc.com.
The club is also seeking coaches for the various age groups. If interested in coaching or assisting, email director@somdvbc.com.
Adult softball players, teams wanted
Calvert County 35-and-Over Softball League and a Southern Maryland 60-and-Over league are looking for teams and players for the 2020 season. For more information, call Don Hudson at 301-875-7662.
Mid-Atlantic Tournament Baseball planned
Mid-Atlantic Tournament Baseball will hold tournaments in 2019. To register or for more information, go to www.matbaseball.com.