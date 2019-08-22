Sierra Club to hold weekly wander hikes
Southern Maryland Sierra Club will host its weekly wander events on Wednesdays during the summer.
An event is scheduled for Aug. 28 at Newtowne Neck State Park in Leonardtown.
Those interested should meet at 10 a.m. at the trailhead (or playground if there is one), then a kid-paced hike around the park will begin at 10:15 a.m.
These events are free and all ages and abilities are welcome.
For more information on the Southern Maryland Sierra Club weekly wander events, contact outings leader Rosa Hance at 240-808-4233 or rosa.hance@mdsierra.org.
Clement’s Cuties game benefits childhood cancer
The Clements Cuties vs. Over 30 Women’s All-Stars Softball Game will take place at 4 p.m. Aug. 24 at Cryer’s Back Road Inn in Leonardtown.
The annual softball game will raise money for two local young boys battling cancer while supporting The Clements Cuties in their fight against childhood cancer in St. Mary’s County.
For more information, go to, https://www.facebook.com/events/275615013386015/
Soccer training offered
Gretton Goalkeeping Youth Soccer Academy will offer goalkeeper training for all ages and skill levels in Southern Maryland throughout the summer.
Various locations, times and days of the week will be available.
Personal, small group and sibling training are provided.
For more information on the academy, contact Andy Gretton at 301-643-8992 or grettongoalkeeping@gmail.com.
Baseball players wanted
Rawlings A’s Prospects MD will hold tryouts in August for its 2019 and 2020 fall baseball seasons.
For more information on the tryouts, go to www.rawlingsprospectsmd.net or call 410-449-0336.
Braves join Touchdowns Against Cancer event
In support of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, the Chopticon High School football team is proud to join Touchdowns Against Cancer 2019.
The team is challenging fans to pledge for every touchdown Chopticon scores from Sept. 6 to 29 to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
For more information, join the campaign or to setup a private donation, go to https://pledgeit.org/tac19-morganza-md-chopticon-braves?, Chopticon High School Football @chopfootball on Facebook, @chopfootball on Twitter or email bravesfootballinfo@gmail.com.
Adult volleyball meetings to be held
St. Mary’s County Recreation and Parks will hold adult volleyball meetings in September.
A coed league meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Sept. 10 and a women’s league meeting at 7 p.m. Sept. 12 at the Margaret Brent Recreation Center.
Anyone interested in entering a team or getting on a team should attend. For more information, contact Kenny Sothoron at 301-475-4200 ext 71830 or email at Kenny.sothoron@stmarysmd.com.
Basketball officials wanted
Maryland Basketball Officials Association will hold a developmental clinic on Sept. 24.
The association covers the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference, Washington Catholic Athletic Conference, Washington, D.C. and Anne Arundel County.
For more information, contact commissioner@mboarefs.com.
Mid-Atlantic Tournament Baseball planned
Mid-Atlantic Tournament Baseball will hold tournaments in 2019. To register or for more information, go to www.matbaseball.com.