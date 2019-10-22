Baseball players wanted
Rawlings A’s Prospects MD will hold open baseball tryouts for its summer 2020 season in November.
Tryouts for 11-U to 14-U teams will be at noon Nov. 3 and at 10 a.m. Nov. 9 and 17. Tryouts for 2021 to 2023 graduates will be at 10 a.m. Nov. 3, 10 and 16. The tryouts will be held at Rawlings Lab, 8288 Telegraph Road Suite C-1 in Odenton.
For more information or to sign up for a tryout, go to rawlingsprospectsmd.net/tryouts or email info@matbaseball.com.
Volleyball club looking for players
Southern Maryland Volleyball Club will hold tryouts for its 12-U to 18-U teams competing in the USA Volleyball Chesapeake Region 2019-2020 season on Nov. 10 at Capital Clubhouse.
For exact times and additional information, go to somdvbc.com or email at director@somdvbc.com.
The club is also seeking coaches for the various age groups. If interested in coaching or assisting with Southen Maryland Volleyball Club, email director@somdvbc.com.
Baseball academy coming to area
St. Mary’s College of Maryland will host a six-week baseball camp starting Jan. 5.
Classes are available for players in grades 1 to 12 and are limited to seven players per coach. Sessions are offered in hitting, pitching, catching, fielding and base running.
St. Mary’s College head baseball coach Bernie Stratchko, will direct the program in conjunction with U.S. Baseball Academy.
Space is limited. Registration has begun and parents can save an additional $20 through the end of November. Enter code NEWS20 during checkout to apply the discount.
For more information, go to USBaseballAcademy.com or call 866-622-4487.
Adult softball players, teams wanted
Calvert County 35-and-Over Softball League and a Southern Maryland 60-and-Over league are looking for teams and players for the 2020 season.
For more information, call Don Hudson at 301-875-7662.
Mid-Atlantic Tournament Baseball planned
Mid-Atlantic Tournament Baseball will hold tournaments in 2019. To register or for more information, go to www.matbaseball.com.