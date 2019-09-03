Braves join Touchdowns Against Cancer event
In support of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, the Chopticon High School football team is proud to join Touchdowns Against Cancer 2019.
The team is challenging fans to pledge for every touchdown Chopticon scores from Sept. 6 to 29 to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
For more information, join the campaign or to setup a private donation, go to https://pledgeit.org/tac19-morganza-md-chopticon-braves?, Chopticon High School Football @chopfootball on Facebook, @chopfootball on Twitter or email bravesfootballinfo@gmail.com.
Adult volleyball meetings to be held
St. Mary’s County Recreation and Parks will hold adult volleyball meetings in September.
A coed league meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Sept. 10 and a women’s league meeting at 7 p.m. Sept. 12 at the Margaret Brent Recreation Center.
Anyone interested in entering a team or getting on a team should attend.
For more information on the meetings, contact Kenny Sothoron at 301-475-4200 ext 71830 or email at Kenny.sothoron@stmarysmd.com.
Basketball officials wanted
Maryland Basketball Officials Association will hold a developmental clinic on Sept. 24.
The association covers the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference, Washington Catholic Athletic Conference, Washington, D.C. and Anne Arundel County.
For more information, contact commissioner@mboarefs.com.
Golfers wanted
Bay Community Support Services will hold its 14th annual golf tournament on Oct. 18 at Oak Creek Golf Club in Upper Marlboro.
Event registration for the scramble-style tournament begins at 7:30 a.m. followed by a mega-putt tournament at 8:40 a.m. and a shotgun start at 9 a.m.
There is also a hole-in-one challenge for a chance to win $10,000 as well as longest drive, closest-to-the-pin and additional contests.
All proceeds from the event support Bay-CSS’ mission to help people with disabilities live purposeful lives and strive for independence. Bay Community Support Services provides support in Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s counties.
For more information, go to www.baycss.org/golf or contact event director Stephanie Raines at rainess@baycss.org.
Mid-Atlantic Tournament Baseball planned
Mid-Atlantic Tournament Baseball will hold tournaments in 2019. To register or for more information, go to www.matbaseball.com.