Cruz, Dietrich help Meredith win two games in one day
Meredith College head women’s lacrosse coach Lauren Scott collected her 100th career victory on March 8 as the Avenging Angels cruised past Brevard (N.C.) 21-3 in home USA South Conference action in Raleigh, North Carolina. Meredith followed the win with a victory over the Transylvania University Cardinals of Kentucky.
In Game 1, Meredith made quick work of the Tornados, reaching a 10-point differential within the first nine minutes to engage the running clock rule.
Lilia Cruz, a Leonardtown High School graduate from Great Mills, netted two goals in the first half.
Joy Deitrich, a Leonardtown High School graduate from California, tallied six saves in her second win on the season.
In Game 2, the Avenging Angels outlasted Transylvania to capture their second win on the day and the third in a long four-match weekend.
Cruz kicked off the match with a pair of quick goals and led all with six goals, adding one assist. Dietrich finished with seven stops.
The previous day, March 7, the Angels hosted 14th-ranked St. John Fisher College of New York and the USA South’s Piedmont College Lions to open the college’s spring recess. The nationally ranked Cardinals downed Meredith 21-4, and Meredith followed with a 21-6 win over Piedmont.
Cruz scored twice in the loss to Fisher and Deitrich recorded eight saves.
The tides turned in the afternoon match as the Angels outshot Piedmont 41-8.
Cruz tallied a match-high six goals and 10 draw controls with one assist and Deitrich earned two saves in her first win on the season.
Cruz earned her first USA South Women’s Lacrosse Player of the Week this season on March 9. This marks the third career weekly honor for Cruz.
Cruz accumulated 23 points on 20 goals and three assists to go along with 32 draw controls, six groundballs, and six caused turnovers in a 3-2 week for the Avenging Angels.
Meredith College (N.C.)
