Harris named to CAA preseason team
Junior Karson Harris of the Drexel women's lacrosse team was named to the 2020 Colonial Athletic Association Women's Lacrosse Preseason Team on Jan. 30.
Harris, a Leonardtown High School graduate from Great Mills, was a 2019 All-CAA first-team selection after setting a program record with 90 draw controls last year. She also tied for a team-high 35 goals while finishing second with 17 assists and 52 points. Harris set career highs with five goals, six points and seven groundballs at Manhattan on March 12.
Still in the game
