Kennedy, Catholic win Landmark title
For the fourth time in the 13-year history of the Landmark Conference, the Catholic University men's soccer team called itself champion as the 21st-ranked Cardinals defeated Elizabethtown (Pa.) 2-0 on Nov. 9 at Carlini Field in Washington, D.C.
A headed goal from senior Ryan Kennedy, a Chopticon High School graduate from Leonardtown, in the first half helped lift Catholic over the Blue Jays in a rematch of last year's conference championship.
The victory completes an undefeated conference campaign for the Cardinals after nine wins against Landmark opponents this season.
After an evenly-matched start to the contest, Catholic took the lead thanks to another goal off the head of Kennedy.
Catholic earned a free kick outside the left side of the 18-yard box and senior Andrew Laurenzano delivered a dangerous cross into the area.
In a full-extension dive, Kennedy glanced the header past Elizabethtown goalkeeper Kelvin Del Cid to give the Cardinals a 1-0 advantage in the 25th minute. The senior has emerged as a set-piece specialist this season with four goals as a central defender.
Catholic's season ended in the first round of the NCAA Division III Tournament on Nov. 16, a 2-1 loss to Connecticut College. The team's final record was 18-3-1 overall as the match marked the final match in a Catholic uniform for Kennedy.
Catholic University (Washington, D.C.)
Kennedy receives all-conference honors
After capturing its fourth Landmark Conference championship, the Catholic University men's soccer team earned the conference's Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and Coach of the Year awards, as well as eight All-Landmark selections on Nov. 13.
Senior defender Ryan Kennedy, a Chopticon High School graduate from Leonardtown, earned Landmark Defensive Player of the Year honors after leading the conference's best backline in the central defender role.
Starting in the first 20 contests before NCAA Tournament play, Kennedy was a main stay on a defensive unit that kept 14 clean sheets in 18 victories.
The Leonardtown native helped the Cardinals keep an overall 0.71 goals against average.
After receiving second-team honors in 2018, Kennedy broke through to the first team because he did more than his fair share on the other end of the field, scoring four goals, all game-winners, in his senior campaign.
The 6-foot-2 defender got his head on a several set-piece attempts to finish four chances, including the winner in the conference championship
Still in the game
