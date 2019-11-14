Davey named to all-conference team
The Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference announced the 2019 women’s soccer all-conference teams and Mount Aloysius College (Pa.) had five student-athletes selected.
Among the players selected was sophomore Lauren Davey, a St. Mary’s Ryken High School graduate from Leonardtown who was selected to the second team.
Davey was a second-team selection for the second consecutive year. She recorded eight shutouts in goal, which ranked second in the AMCC, behind the Defensive Player of the Year. In 16 games played, Davey only allowed 13 goals and recorded 64 saves. Her .831 save percentage ranked her third in the league.
