St. Mary's sports briefs

Junior golf tournaments are planned
The Junior Tour powered by Under Armour will hold local golf tournaments in the area in June and July.
The tournaments are scheduled to be held June 13 and 14 at Swan Point Yacht & Country Club in Issue, June 20 at Chesapeake Hills Golf Course in Lusby and July 5 at Breton Bay Golf and Country Club in Leonardtown.
Tournaments begin at 2 p.m. each day and each nine-hole event costs $25.
The top 12 juniors in each age group (6 to 9 years old, 10-13 and 14-18) will be placed on an all-star team and advance to play in the national championship Aug. 7 to 9 at Walt Disney World. Individual and team national champions will be awarded.
For more information, go to uagolftour.com.
SMCM hall of fame nominations are currently open
The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Department of Athletics and Recreation is seeking your help in nominating worthy individuals for the St. Mary’s College Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2020.
This year’s induction ceremony will take place on Sept. 25.
The Athletic Hall of Fame was established in 1990 to “recognize outstanding individuals who have been associated with St. Mary’s College.” Inductees are elected by a seven-person Athletic Hall of Fame Committee, who is charged with the responsibility of bestowing the College’s highest athletics distinction. Sixty-seven members have been inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame since the first class in 1990.
Nominations must be received by the selection committee no later than June 15. The nomination form can be found at www.smcm.edu/alumni/awards/hall-fame-legends-nomination-form.
At least two letters of nomination need to be submitted from individuals who know or knew the nominee well and are aware of his/her achievements and quality of character.
The letter(s) should include not only statistical highlights of the nominee, but also any awards or recognition earned while at St. Mary’s; any awards or recognition they have earned since graduation as well as a description of their character, their leadership ability; and any other intangibles that they may have contributed as a member of the team. Lastly, nominees must have graduated at least five years ago with the cutoff date being May 2014.
For help with statistical information for any nominee, contact director of athletic communications Gus Mohlhenrich at tamohlhenrich@smcm.edu. For more information on the nominating and/or selection process, contact Jim Cranmer, chair of the Athletic Hall of Fame Committee, at wjcranmer@smcm.edu.
Softball hall of fame résumés are being accepted
The Maryland Slow Pitch Softball Association is seeking résumés for softball players who feel they are worthy and qualified to be inducted into the Maryland Softball Hall of Fame.
Résumés, which are due by June 15 for the class of 2021, may be submitted on the Association web page. Just type in Maryland Slowpitch Softball Association and follow the instructions or you may contact Southern Maryland representative Tommy Howe at 301-475-2716 or thowe50@gmail.com.
Blue Crabs announce youth day camp
The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs will host a youth baseball day camp for the week of June 22 at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf.
The camp, which is for ages 8 to 16, will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. The cost is $50 for one day of camp. Campers may sign up separately for multiple days of the camp at the same cost.
Former Major League Baseball pitcher and current Blue Crabs pitcher and pitching coach Daryl Thompson and Blue Crabs bench and first base coach Joe Walsh will be providing the instruction.
The day will begin with 30 minutes of warmups, stretching and catch. Pitchers will then begin working on mechanics with Thompson, while hitters begin hitting drills with Walsh.
This will be followed by on-field batting practice, just like the players do before games.
During this batting practice, fielders will work on individualized drills, while hitters will get detailed instruction.
To finish the day, all campers will go to their defensive position and take infield and outfield.
The camp will be run following social distancing guidelines with 20 campers being allowed to sign up each day and being separated into two groups of 10.
To purchase, go to http://mb1.glitnirticketing.com/mbticket/store/index.php.
Blue Crabs announce webinar series with ProFlex
The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs announced their first-ever webinar series, in conjunction with ProFlex, the team’s official physical therapy partner.
Strength and performance will be discussed on June 25 and sport-specific training and mindset will be discussed on July 9.
The webinar series features certified athletic trainers, physical therapists and Blue Crabs players and coaches discussing, collaborating, and displaying how to adequately prepare for and recover from exercise.
The speakers will be discussing in a roundtable, live video fashion a different specific top each week.
The videos will be livestreamed from both the Blue Crabs and ProFlex’s Facebook pages, and will give viewers the opportunity to ask questions in real time.
For more information, go to somdbluecrabs.com.
Golf tournament set for Sept. 28
The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers will sponsor the second IAMAW International President’s Capital Classic Golf Tournament on Sept. 28 at National Golf Club in Fort Washington. The event will benefit residents of the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home.
Entry fees are $150 per person or $600 per foursome and include green and cart fees, a continental breakfast and a post-round lunch, trophy presentation and raffle drawings.
Registration and breakfast will begin at 7:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9. For more information about the tournament or to access online registration, contact Terri Kenealy at tkenealy@iamaw.org or 301-967-4555.
The IAMAW represents 600,000 active and retired union members across North America. Many members are U.S. military veterans who now work in the defense, aerospace and federal sectors.
Mid-Atlantic Tournament Baseball planned
Mid-Atlantic Tournament Baseball will hold tournaments in 2020. For more information, go to www.matbaseball.com.
Mid-Atlantic Tournament Baseball and Rawlings A’s Prospects are looking for players to add to its 11-U to 14-U youth teams and high school teams (graduation years 2021 to 2023). To register, email info@matbaseball.com.
Rawlings A’s Prospects is offering summer baseball sessions for young players with a follow on an opportunity to play on the fall 7-U team. Players cannot turn 8 before April 30, 2021.
For more information, email info@matbaseball.com
Softball staff wanted
Mid-Atlantic Tournament Baseball and Rawlings A’s Prospects are expanding with the development of Rawlings Prospects Softball, which is scheduled to start with the 2020-2021 season.
The organization is looking for someone to assist in creating and developing this program under the position is the director of softball operations. For more information, email info@matbaseball.com.