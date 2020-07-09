St. Mary's sports briefs

Soccer camp series offered
Gretton Goalkeeping will offer its 18th annual Summer Goalkeeper Soccer Camp Series in Southern Maryland from July 10 to 13 with various locations offered.
All ages and skill levels welcome and field player training are offered.
For more information or to reserve a spot, contact Andy Gretton at 301-643-8992 or email grettongoalkeeping@gmail.com.
Blue Crabs host youth baseball day camp
The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs will host a youth baseball day camp for the week of July 20 at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf.
The camp, which is for ages 8 to 16, will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. The cost is $50 for one day of camp. Campers may sign up separately for multiple days of the camp at the same cost.
Former Major League Baseball pitcher and current Blue Crabs pitcher and pitching coach Daryl Thompson and former Baltimore Orioles player LJ Hoes will be providing the instruction.
The day will begin with 30 minutes of warmups, stretching and catch. Pitchers will then begin working on mechanics with Thompson, while hitters begin hitting drills with Hoes. This will be followed by on-field batting practice, just like the players do before games. During this batting practice, fielders will work on individualized drills, while hitters will get detailed instruction.
Also, during lunch time (campers bring their own food), campers will have the chance to pick the coaches brains, and ask what it was like playing in the major leagues. And to finish the day, all campers will go to their defensive position and take infield and outfield.
The camp will be run following social distancing guidelines with 50 campers being allowed to sign up each day. To purchase, go to http://mb1.glitnirticketing.com/mbticket/store/index.php.
Golf tournament set for Sept. 28
The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers will sponsor the second IAMAW International President’s Capital Classic Golf Tournament on Sept. 28 at National Golf Club in Fort Washington. The event will benefit residents of the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home.
Entry fees are $150 per person or $600 per foursome and include green and cart fees, a continental breakfast and a post-round lunch, trophy presentation and raffle drawings.
Registration and breakfast will begin at 7:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9. For more information or to access online registration, contact Terri Kenealy at tkenealy@iamaw.org or 301-967-4555.
The IAMAW represents 600,000 active and retired union members across North America. Many members are U.S. military veterans who now work in the defense, aerospace and federal sectors.
Baseball players wanted
Rawlings A’s Prospects MD will hold baseball tryouts in July and August for its fall 2020 and spring/summer 2021 seasons for children 10 to 18.
For more information and to register, email info@matbaseball.com or go to rawlingsprospectsmd.net.