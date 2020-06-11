St. Mary's still in the game

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute student-athlete Madeline Roberts, who hails from St. Inigoes, is among those being profiled for the school’s senior celebration series in their final semester in Troy, New York.
While at Rensselaer
The midfielder played 35 career games for the school women’s soccer team, including 16 as senior, with seven shots and three of those were on goal. She was an industrial and management engineering major who was on Dean’s honor list and was an intern with Regeneron and Pacific Architects and Engineers.
Favorite sports memory during career?
“In temp time challenges we would compete in teams of 4-5 for points that would be summed up at the end of the year. In one challenge, we took an off day of practice as recovery and had a four-square tournament in the top ECAV parking lot. This break was exactly what we needed to refocus for the rest of the week in practice.”
What makes Rensselaer so special?
“The people who want you to succeed are the most important thing at Rensselaer.”
What are your post-graduation plans?
“I will continue my education at RPI in the co-terminal program in industrial and systems engineering.”
From the coaching staff
“We are so grateful for the time we were able to spend with Maddie. We had a tough time trying to figure out where she would be most effective on the field, but by her senior year she found her home in the midfield. You would never expect the play we saw from Maddie based on her quiet demeanor and size, but she made her presence known. She played a crucial role in shaping the trajectory of the program and without her words and insight we might be sitting where we were two seasons ago. On a personal note and a program note, we were changed by Maddie.”
What others said
“Maddie is by far one of the most hard working athletes I encountered at RPI. I got to know her much better in our last two years together on the soccer team and as roommates, and I am forever grateful for that time. Her infectious laugh and work ethic will by missed by everyone on the field and off.”
“Maddie was one of the hardest workers I have ever seen. Every practice or game someone would say to me, “Wow, look at Maddie work.” She was very versatile and did whatever was needed to help the team succeed. A great player, but an even better friend and teammate.”
“Maddie leaves her heart on the field. She is one of our quieter players, but when she’s playing soccer her actions are loud. She always gives 110% when she has the opportunity to play and she never takes playing a sport for granted.”
“Maddie is very hard working and wants to perform better for the team rather than herself.”
“Maddie is the sweetest human being on the planet and is one of the best teammates you can ask for. She is always there to support a teammate in need and is an incredible friend.”
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
Still in the game
