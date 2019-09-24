Toyota of Southern Maryland won the 2019 St. Mary's County 50-Over Men's Softball League postseason tournament on Sept. 8 at the Mechanicsville Moose Lodge. Second-seed Toyota avenged a regular-season loss to Capt. Sam's by defeating the third-seeded team 16-1 in the semifinals. Toyota then made up for two regular-season losses, and a loss in the 2017 championship game, to the Leonardtown Orioles by beating the top-seeded team 21-0 in the title game. The nine-team league starts play in May and runs through August, with the playoff tournament occurring in September. Standing, from left, are Brian "Duck" McDonagh, Rick Jackson, Tommy Renner, David Murphy, Jay Herbert, Dave Tompkins, David "Woody" Wood and Chuck Rister. Kneeling and sitting are Joe Therres, Bobby Rawlings, Monty Wood, Johnny Peed, Phil Wiley, Mike Istvan and Bobby Jameson. Not pictured is David A. Wood.