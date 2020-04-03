2019-2020 All-St. Mary's County boys basketball teams

Athlete of the Year
Tyreke Herbert
Leonardtown senior
Résumé: Capped solid season by reaching 1,000 career points in his final game, the 1,000th point came on a layup late in the second quarter of the Class 4A East Region II championship game versus Annapolis; according to Raiders head coach Jeb Barber, Herbert is the first boys player in school history to hit the 1,000-point mark in just three years; averaged over 14 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists per game this season
Coach of the Year
Jeff Burrell
Great Mills (fourth season)
Résumé: Led the Hornets to a 19-5 season, 11-1 in SMAC Chesapeake Division action; team had winning streaks of 6 and 11 during the season; was 5-1 versus county teams; named All-Southern Maryland Basketball Coaches Association Co-Coach of the Year
First team
Tyreke Herbert, Leonardtown senior guard
14.3 ppg; 8.2 rpg; 5.4 apg; 343 points; 11 blocks; 95 steals; 1,000 career point scorer in three seasons on varsity; Southern Maryland Basketball Coaches Association all-conference second-team selection
Isiah Mills, Great Mills sophomore guard
Southern Maryland Basketball Coaches Association all-conference first-team selection
Jarale Barnes, Great Mills senior guard
Southern Maryland Basketball Coaches Association all-conference second-team selection
Eric Long, Leonardtown senior forward
15.0 ppg; 7.2 rpg; 0.6 apg; 11 blocks; 25 steals; Southern Maryland Basketball Coaches Association all-conference second-team selection
Martin Wilson, Leonardtown junior forward
10.5 ppg; 3.7 rpg; 3.7 apg; 40 steals; 253 points; Southern Maryland Basketball Coaches Association all-conference honorable mention selection
Honorable mentions
Mathew Bobrowski, Leonardtown senior; Dylan Bright, Great Mills senior; Maasai Brown, King’s Christian Academy junior; Devin Ceaser, St. Mary’s Ryken junior; Qu-ran Dyson, Chopticon senior; Aaron Jasper, St. Mary’s Ryken junior; Maurice Kent, Great Mills junior; Bradley McDermott, Chopticon senior; Xavian McDougald, King’s Christian Academy senior; Kenny McKoy, St. Mary’s Ryken junior; Jacob VanDevander, Chopticon senior; Drew Weller, Leonardtown senior; Kevin Woodland, Great Mills junior
JOHN NISWANDER