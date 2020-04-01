2019-2020 All-St. Mary's County girls basketball teams

Athlete of the Year
Kyla Daniels
Great Mills senior
Résumé: Had a solid final campaign for the Hornets, who reached the Class 3A state quarterfinals; helped lead Great Mills to a 3A South Region I championship over North Point, scoring a game-high 14 points; scored 325 points, averaging 12.0 points a game; averaged 3.0 rebounds a game, 2.5 assists a game and 2.5 steals a game; averaged 25.0 minutes per game; 1,000 career point scorer; tenacious defender who often guarded opponent’s best player
Coach of the Year
Matt Wood
Great Mills (eighth season)
Résumé: Guided the Hornets to a 24-3 overall record during the winter; SMAC Chesapeake Division champions with an 11-1 record, which included sweeping county rivals Chopticon and Leonardtown; helped to lead the Hornets to a Class 3A South Region I championship over North Point, avenging a loss to the Eagles from the SMAC championship game the week prior; reached the Class 3A state quarterfinals; named Southern Maryland Girls Basketball Coaches Association coach of the year
First team
Kyla Daniels, Great Mills senior guard
12.0 ppg, scoring 325 points on the season; 1,000 career point scorer; 3.0 rpg; 2.5 apg; 2.5 spg; Southern Maryland Girls Basketball Coaches Association All-Chesapeake Division honorable mention selection
Chalon Miles, St. Mary’s Ryken junior guard
15.7 ppg; 1,000 career point scorer; All-Washington Catholic Athletic Conference first-team selection
Toyin Allen, Great Mills senior forward
9.8 ppg; 7.3 rpg, 3.3 apg; 2.5 spg; 1.0 bpg; shot 35% from three-point range; 1,000 career point scorer; Southern Maryland Girls Basketball Coaches Association player of the year; Southern Maryland Girls Basketball Coaches Association All-Chesapeake Division first-team selection
Nakeya Hall, Great Mills sophomore center
11.6 ppg; 9.2 rpg; 2.0 spg; Southern Maryland Girls Basketball Coaches Association All-Chesapeake Division first-team selection
Katelynn Perrotta, Chopticon senior forward
11.7 ppg; 3.4 spg; Southern Maryland Girls Basketball Coaches Association All-Chesapeake Division first-team selection
Jasmine Carter, Leonardtown senior guard
10.0 ppg; 4.0 rpg; 3.0 apg; Southern Maryland Girls Basketball Coaches Association All-Chesapeake Division first-team selection
Honorable mentions
Caleigh Bergling, Chopticon freshman; Alaina Bernich, Great Mills senior; Tori Bowles, Leonardtown senior; Caitlyn Burch, Chopticon senior; Tamara Bush, Leonardtown senior; Taylor Dean, Great Mills senior; Macy Dollarton, Leonardtown sophomore; Imani Eubanks, St. Mary’s Ryken junior; Mikayla Hefferon, St. Mary’s Ryken junior; Lilly Reynolds, Chopticon sophomore; Destiny Towns, St. Mary’s Ryken sophomore; Darcy White, Chopticon senior
