A Q&A with Courtney Knichel, Blue Crabs general manager

Southern Maryland Blue Crabs general manager Courtney Knichel has been with the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball team since the Independent squad moved into Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf.
Knichel is in her 13th year with the organization, starting as a marketing intern in the franchise’s first season in 2008 just days after graduating from Muskingum University in Ohio.
While awaiting for the outset of the season, one delayed over a month so far by the coronavirus pandemic, Knichel took time to answer questions about her role.
Ted Black: What were your favorite sports to play growing up and did you continue to play at least one sport in high school and college?
Courtney Knichel: I’ve always been a huge baseball fan. My brothers played baseball throughout my whole childhood, so we were at the ballfield every night. I however played soccer throughout high school and college.
Black: Obviously you are among the few women general managers of any professional sports teams. What advice would you give to other women looking to pursue the same career path?
Knichel: My advice to women who want to pursue a career in sports is to not make it about gender, just go out there and work hard. Try to learn everything that you can. Make as many connections as possible.
As an employer, I am always looking for the best candidate for the job, the hardest worker. Work really hard, and then when you think you have worked as hard as you can, work just a little harder.
Black: You always reference doing things the Blue Crabs way. How important are various things other than talent to selecting players and coaches and staff?
Knichel: The Blue Crabs way means doing things with the highest amount of class and always remembering the fans. I would rather sign an average player over a really skilled player if the average player is kinder and a nicer person. How is this player in the clubhouse? Does he fit in? Does he mesh? Is he a team player?
Another thing that is important and a big part of the Blue Crabs way is how our players treat our fans. Our fans are the reason why we are here in this community. Do the players recognize that? Do they stand out after games and sign autographs? Are they excited to sign up for community appearances? Those are the things we look for when signing players.
Black: Not many people know that you have had two kids since taking over as Blue Crabs general manager. How do you balance being a mom of two young kids and being GM of an Independent professional baseball team?
Knichel: I have a 3-year-old daughter named Kennedy and a 6-week-old son named Cooper. Cooper is obviously new to our family, but Kennedy is a huge Blue Crabs fan. She wants to be at the ballpark as much as she can. That makes balancing the two jobs at little bit easier. Baseball is all that she knows in the summer.
It’s about separating the two jobs, mother and GM, as much as possible. When I’m home I make it about my family and try to unplug as much as possible. At work, I give my full attention to the ballclub.
Our ownership group really values family time and really advocates that we take the time we need to be with our families throughout the year. So that makes it a little bit easier as well.
Black: In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic that has delayed the start of the baseball season, what has been the toughest part about the wait for you and other staff members?
Knichel: This is my 13th season with the Blue Crabs. Thirteen opening days that normally come at the end of April. To just not do something that you’ve done routinely for 13 years is so weird. Not to mention all of the work that we have put in since last fall has literally been in anticipation and preparation for the 2020 season.
Almost none of the plans will happen like we planned them this offseason and that’s a hard pill to swallow. But there is a bigger picture here and the staff and I know that waiting for the pandemic to end and the virus to slow is the most important thing over any baseball season.
The health and safety of our community needs to be put first. We can all celebrate at the ballpark when the time is right. And let me tell you, that’s going to be one huge celebration.
Twitter: @tblacksomds1