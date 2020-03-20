Boys
Athlete of the Year
Zachary Wedding
Chopticon junior
Résumé: Had an outstanding campaign that culminated in multiple postseason titles; swept through the three postseason meets in the 1,600-meter run, winning at Class 3A state championships in 4 minutes 22.62 seconds; picked up a title in the 3,200 at SMAC championships; also grabbed titles at the SMAC and Class 3A state championships as part of the 3,200 relay
Coach of the Year
Kelly Schmidt
Chopticon (sixth season)
Résumé: Led the Braves to solid team performances throughout the winter; team was a county-best third at the SMAC championships; finished county-best fourth at Class 3A East Region championships; claimed county-best third at Class 3A state championships
First team
55: Tervell Brooks, Great Mills senior
Eighth at SMAC championships (6.86)
300: Jevontae Fearwell, Great Mills junior
Ninth at SMAC championships (37.86)
500: Dylan Mcmahan, Chopticon junior
SMAC championships champion (1:07.95)
800: Jeffrey Wedding, Chopticon junior
Third at SMAC championships (2:03.56)
1,600: Zachary Wedding, Chopticon junior
SMAC championships champion (4:26.62), Class 3A East Region championships champion (4:24.51), Class 3A state championships champion (4:22.62)
3,200: Zachary Wedding, Chopticon junior
SMAC championships champion (9:50.64), third at Class 3A East Region championships (9:51.57), third at Class 3A state championships (9:45.93)
55 hurdles: Durrell Brooks, Great Mills senior
Second at SMAC championships (7.84), second at Class 3A East Region championships (7.75)
800 relay: Great Mills (Tervell Brooks, senior; Damon Beckford, junior; Durrell Brooks, senior; Jevontae Fearwell, junior)
Ninth at Class 3A East Region championships (1:35.18)
1,600 relay: Chopticon (Jeffrey Wedding, junior; Dylan Mcmahan, junior; Zachary Wedding, junior; Donald Litteral, senior)
Third at Class 3A state championships (3:30.09)
3,200 relay: Chopticon (Jeffrey Wedding, junior; Donald Litteral, senior; Dylan Mcmahan, junior; Zachary Wedding, junior)
SMAC championships champion (8:07.52, meet record); Class 3A state championships champion (8:10.39)
High jump: Blake Davis, Chopticon senior
Sixth at SMAC championships (5-8)
Long jump: Jason Stone, Great Mills junior
Second at SMAC championships (20-11 1/2)
Triple jump: Landon Zernhelt, Chopticon sophomore
11th at SMAC championships (36-1)
Shot put: Nathan Williams, Chopticon senior
Fourth at SMAC championships (42-10), sixth at Class 3A East Region championships (42-7 1/4)
Honorable mentions
A.J. Argobright, Leonardtown junior; Kyle Goodrich, Leonardtown junior; Karl Kent, Great Mills junior; Donald Litteral, Chopticon senior; Wyatt Magargle, Chopticon junior; Kameron Norwood, Great Mills senior; Alexander Seskar, Great Mills sophomore; Weston Van Erp, Chopticon junior; Jeffrey Wedding, Chopticon junior; Lamar Weems, Chopticon senior; 3,200 relay Leonardtown (Nick Grooms, junior; Caleb Novinger, senior; A.J. Argobright, junior; Dewayne Heard-Perry, junior)
Girls
Athlete of the Year
Parker O’Brien
Leonardtown sophomore
Résumé: Rolled through the postseason with top performances; won the title at the 4A Central Region championships in the 800 which was in the middle of second-place finishes at the SMAC and 4A state championships; also had top-five finishes in the 1,600 during the postseason
Coach of the Year
Shawn Snyder
Leonardtown (23rd season)
Résumé: Led the Raiders to a county-best fifth at the SMAC championships; team finished seventh at the 4A Central championships and scored points in the 4A state championships
First team
55: Nadine Hamilton, Great Mills freshman
Reached semifinals at SMAC championships
300: Jill Hayden, Chopticon junior
11th at SMAC championships (45.79)
500: Kaylen Goddard, Chopticon sophomore
10th at SMAC championships (1:29.66)
800: Parker O’Brien, Leonardtown sophomore
Second at SMAC championships (2:24.61), Class 4A Central Region championships champion (2:25.70), second at Class 4A state championships (2:21.92)
1,600: Parker O’Brien, Leonardtown sophomore
Fifth at SMAC championships (5:21.72), third at Class 4A Central Region championships (5:31.55), 11th at Class 4A state championships (5:20.46)
3,200: Blair Fowler, Chopticon sophomore
Fourth at SMAC championships (12:11.10), third at Class 3A East Region championships (11:52.50), seventh at Class 3A state championships (11:55.48)
55 hurdles: Jayden Rittle, Leonardtown sophomore
Third at SMAC championships (9.28)
800 relay: Leonardtown (Tyler Vallandingham, junior; Ella Muja, senior; Clara Winkel, freshman; Dylan Countiss, sophomore)
11th at Class 4A Central Region championships (2:01.63)
1,600 relay: Leonardtown Tyler Vallandingham, junior; Ella Combs, freshman; Rachel Geiger, senior; Emily Snyder, senior)
Sixth at Class 4A Central Region championships (4:33.31)
3,200 relay: Leonardtown (Emily Snyder, senior; Sophia Cadena, sophomore; Ella Combs, freshman; Megan Owen, junior)
Second at SMAC championships (10:21.95), fourth at Class 4A Central Region championships (10:35.93), 10th at 4A state championships (10:19.28)
High jump: Sara Fletcher, Great Mills senior
Third at SMAC championships (4-10), third at Class 3A East Region championships (4-10)
Long jump: Ella Muja, Leonardtown senior
Sixth at SMAC championships (14-10)
Triple jump: Ella Muja, Leonardtown senior
Second at SMAC championships (33-5 1/4)
Shot put: Sanai Chase, Great Mills sophomore
10th at SMAC championships (29-2 1/4), fourth at Class 3A East Region championships (32-4 1/4), seventh at Class 3A state championships (34-0)
Honorable mentions
Jessica Blackwell, Chopticon senior; Jaclyn Burch, Chopticon senior; Shanyn Burch, Chopticon senior; Dylan Countiss, Leonardtown sophomore; Blair Fowler, Chopticon sophomore; Nadia Gagnon, Chopticon junior; Elise Geiger, Leonardtown freshman; Nadine Hamilton, Great Mills freshman; Hannah Haynes, Leonardtown junior; Mackenzie Mozzo, Chopticon sophomore; Megan Owen, Leonardtown junior; Reilly Tack, Chopticon junior; Casey Taff, Leonardtown junior; Emma Traver, Leonardtown sophomore; Alyssa Wohlfarth, Chopticon junior; 800 relay Chopticon (Jessica Blackwell, senior; Ilse Willett, sophomore; Jenna Modrzejewski, junior; Jill Hayden, junior) 1,600 relay Chopticon (Jessica Blackwell, senior; Ilse Willett, sophomore; Reilly Tack, junior; Jill Hayden, junior)
JOHN NISWANDER