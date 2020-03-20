Boys

Athlete of the Year

Zachary Wedding

Chopticon junior

Résumé: Had an outstanding campaign that culminated in multiple postseason titles; swept through the three postseason meets in the 1,600-meter run, winning at Class 3A state championships in 4 minutes 22.62 seconds; picked up a title in the 3,200 at SMAC championships; also grabbed titles at the SMAC and Class 3A state championships as part of the 3,200 relay

Coach of the Year

Kelly Schmidt

Chopticon (sixth season)

Résumé: Led the Braves to solid team performances throughout the winter; team was a county-best third at the SMAC championships; finished county-best fourth at Class 3A East Region championships; claimed county-best third at Class 3A state championships

First team

55: Tervell Brooks, Great Mills senior

Eighth at SMAC championships (6.86)

300: Jevontae Fearwell, Great Mills junior

Ninth at SMAC championships (37.86)

500: Dylan Mcmahan, Chopticon junior

SMAC championships champion (1:07.95)

800: Jeffrey Wedding, Chopticon junior

Third at SMAC championships (2:03.56)

1,600: Zachary Wedding, Chopticon junior

SMAC championships champion (4:26.62), Class 3A East Region championships champion (4:24.51), Class 3A state championships champion (4:22.62)

3,200: Zachary Wedding, Chopticon junior

SMAC championships champion (9:50.64), third at Class 3A East Region championships (9:51.57), third at Class 3A state championships (9:45.93)

55 hurdles: Durrell Brooks, Great Mills senior

Second at SMAC championships (7.84), second at Class 3A East Region championships (7.75)

800 relay: Great Mills (Tervell Brooks, senior; Damon Beckford, junior; Durrell Brooks, senior; Jevontae Fearwell, junior)

Ninth at Class 3A East Region championships (1:35.18)

1,600 relay: Chopticon (Jeffrey Wedding, junior; Dylan Mcmahan, junior; Zachary Wedding, junior; Donald Litteral, senior)

Third at Class 3A state championships (3:30.09)

3,200 relay: Chopticon (Jeffrey Wedding, junior; Donald Litteral, senior; Dylan Mcmahan, junior; Zachary Wedding, junior)

SMAC championships champion (8:07.52, meet record); Class 3A state championships champion (8:10.39)

High jump: Blake Davis, Chopticon senior

Sixth at SMAC championships (5-8)

Long jump: Jason Stone, Great Mills junior

Second at SMAC championships (20-11 1/2)

Triple jump: Landon Zernhelt, Chopticon sophomore

11th at SMAC championships (36-1)

Shot put: Nathan Williams, Chopticon senior

Fourth at SMAC championships (42-10), sixth at Class 3A East Region championships (42-7 1/4)

Honorable mentions

A.J. Argobright, Leonardtown junior; Kyle Goodrich, Leonardtown junior; Karl Kent, Great Mills junior; Donald Litteral, Chopticon senior; Wyatt Magargle, Chopticon junior; Kameron Norwood, Great Mills senior; Alexander Seskar, Great Mills sophomore; Weston Van Erp, Chopticon junior; Jeffrey Wedding, Chopticon junior; Lamar Weems, Chopticon senior; 3,200 relay Leonardtown (Nick Grooms, junior; Caleb Novinger, senior; A.J. Argobright, junior; Dewayne Heard-Perry, junior)

Girls

Athlete of the Year

Parker O’Brien

Leonardtown sophomore

Résumé: Rolled through the postseason with top performances; won the title at the 4A Central Region championships in the 800 which was in the middle of second-place finishes at the SMAC and 4A state championships; also had top-five finishes in the 1,600 during the postseason

Coach of the Year

Shawn Snyder

Leonardtown (23rd season)

Résumé: Led the Raiders to a county-best fifth at the SMAC championships; team finished seventh at the 4A Central championships and scored points in the 4A state championships

First team

55: Nadine Hamilton, Great Mills freshman

Reached semifinals at SMAC championships

300: Jill Hayden, Chopticon junior

11th at SMAC championships (45.79)

500: Kaylen Goddard, Chopticon sophomore

10th at SMAC championships (1:29.66)

800: Parker O’Brien, Leonardtown sophomore

Second at SMAC championships (2:24.61), Class 4A Central Region championships champion (2:25.70), second at Class 4A state championships (2:21.92)

1,600: Parker O’Brien, Leonardtown sophomore

Fifth at SMAC championships (5:21.72), third at Class 4A Central Region championships (5:31.55), 11th at Class 4A state championships (5:20.46)

3,200: Blair Fowler, Chopticon sophomore

Fourth at SMAC championships (12:11.10), third at Class 3A East Region championships (11:52.50), seventh at Class 3A state championships (11:55.48)

55 hurdles: Jayden Rittle, Leonardtown sophomore

Third at SMAC championships (9.28)

800 relay: Leonardtown (Tyler Vallandingham, junior; Ella Muja, senior; Clara Winkel, freshman; Dylan Countiss, sophomore)

11th at Class 4A Central Region championships (2:01.63)

1,600 relay: Leonardtown Tyler Vallandingham, junior; Ella Combs, freshman; Rachel Geiger, senior; Emily Snyder, senior)

Sixth at Class 4A Central Region championships (4:33.31)

3,200 relay: Leonardtown (Emily Snyder, senior; Sophia Cadena, sophomore; Ella Combs, freshman; Megan Owen, junior)

Second at SMAC championships (10:21.95), fourth at Class 4A Central Region championships (10:35.93), 10th at 4A state championships (10:19.28)

High jump: Sara Fletcher, Great Mills senior

Third at SMAC championships (4-10), third at Class 3A East Region championships (4-10)

Long jump: Ella Muja, Leonardtown senior

Sixth at SMAC championships (14-10)

Triple jump: Ella Muja, Leonardtown senior

Second at SMAC championships (33-5 1/4)

Shot put: Sanai Chase, Great Mills sophomore

10th at SMAC championships (29-2 1/4), fourth at Class 3A East Region championships (32-4 1/4), seventh at Class 3A state championships (34-0)

Honorable mentions

Jessica Blackwell, Chopticon senior; Jaclyn Burch, Chopticon senior; Shanyn Burch, Chopticon senior; Dylan Countiss, Leonardtown sophomore; Blair Fowler, Chopticon sophomore; Nadia Gagnon, Chopticon junior; Elise Geiger, Leonardtown freshman; Nadine Hamilton, Great Mills freshman; Hannah Haynes, Leonardtown junior; Mackenzie Mozzo, Chopticon sophomore; Megan Owen, Leonardtown junior; Reilly Tack, Chopticon junior; Casey Taff, Leonardtown junior; Emma Traver, Leonardtown sophomore; Alyssa Wohlfarth, Chopticon junior; 800 relay Chopticon (Jessica Blackwell, senior; Ilse Willett, sophomore; Jenna Modrzejewski, junior; Jill Hayden, junior) 1,600 relay Chopticon (Jessica Blackwell, senior; Ilse Willett, sophomore; Reilly Tack, junior; Jill Hayden, junior)

JOHN NISWANDER