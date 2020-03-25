2019-2020 All-St. Mary’s County swimming teams

Boys
Athlete of the Year
Zach Claus
Leonardtown senior
Résumé: Performed strongly in many events during his senior season; won titles in the 100-yard butterfly and 200 individual medley at the SMAC championships; also claimed title in the 100 freestyle at the Class 4A-3A North Region swim championships and was second in the 200 IM; was part of the 200 and 400 freestyle relays that won titles at the SMAC championships
Coach of the Year
Alex Marley
Leonardtown (second season)
Résumé: Led the Raiders to a county-best 12-1 during the SMAC regular season; claimed team title at the conference championships; finished SMAC- and county-best fifth at Class 4A-3A East Region championships
First team
50 freestyle: Joseph Davis, Great Mills freshman
Fifth at Class 4A-3A North Region championships (22.97)
100 freestyle: Zach Claus, Leonardtown senior
Class 4A-3A North Region championships champion (49.19)
200 freestyle: Liam Smith, Leonardtown junior
Third at SMAC championships (1:53.62), seventh at Class 4A-3A North Region championships (1:55.21)
500 freestyle: Bradley Beall, Great Mills senior
Third at SMAC championships (5:17.25)
100 backstroke: Sean Eby, Great Mills sophomore
Third at SMAC championships (59.43)
100 breaststroke: Benjamin White, Great Mills junior
Fifth at SMAC championships (1:05.74), seventh at Class 4A-3A North Region championships (1:04.82)
100 butterfly: Zach Claus, Leonardtown senior
SMAC championships champion (53.95)
200 individual medley: Zach Claus, Leonardtown senior
SMAC championships champion (1:57.73, meet record), second at Class 4A-3A North Region championships (1:58.57), seventh at Class 4A-3A state championships (1:57.89)
200 medley relay: Great Mills (Sean Eby, sophomore; Benjamin White, junior; Bradley Beall, senior; Nolen Willey, sophomore)
Fourth at SMAC championships (1:45.97), fourth at Class 4A-3A North Region championships (1:45.98)
200 freestyle relay: Leonardtown (Ben Harms, sophomore; Jimmy Wojtowicz, sophomore; Alex Konecny, senior; Zach Claus, senior)
SMAC championships champion (1:32.47), sixth at Class 4A-3A North Region championships (1:33.71)
400 freestyle relay: Leonardtown (Liam Smith, junior; Jimmy Wojtowicz, sophomore; Alex Konecny, senior; Zach Claus, senior)
SMAC championships champion (3:25.28), third at Class 4A-3A North Region championships (3:26.18)
Honorable mentions
Bradley Beall, Great Mills senior; Taylor Benson, Leonardtown senior; Isaac Dalton, Chopticon sophomore; Joseph Davis, Great Mills freshman; Zachary Davis, Great Mills junior; Ben Harms, Leonardtown sophomore; Dorian Kilroy, Chopticon senior; Alex Konecny, Leonardtown senior; Zachary Longmore, St. Mary’s Ryken sophomore; Zachary Maldonado, St. Mary’s Ryken freshman; Robert McMullen, Chopticon senior; Ben Walls, Leonardtown junior; Nolen Willey, Great Mills sophomore; Jimmy Wojtowicz, Leonardtown sophomore; Great Mills 200 freestyle relay (Benjamin White, junior; Zachary Davis, junior; Nolen Willey, sophomore; Joseph Davis, freshman); Great Mills 400 freestyle relay (Zachary Davis, junior; Benjamin White, junior; Bradley Beall, senior; Joseph Davis, freshman)
Girls
Athlete of the Year
Nelle Ray
Leonardtown junior
Résumé: Had solid postseason with second-place finishes in the 100-yard butterfly and 200 freestyle at SMAC championships in addition to a runner-up finish as part of the 200 free relay; finished in top seven in all three events at the Class 4A-3A North Region championships
Coach of the Year
Alex Marley
Leonardtown (second season)
Résumé: Led Raiders to a perfect 13-0 record during the regular season; took second at the SMAC championships; finished a SMAC- and county-best fifth at the Class 4A-3A South Region championships
First team
50 freestyle: Sophie Chan, Great Mills sophomore
Seventh at Class 4A-3A North Region championships (25.92)
100 freestyle: Sophie Chan, Great Mills sophomore
Third at SMAC championships (57.05), eighth at Class 4A-3A North Region championships (56.52)
200 freestyle: Nelle Ray, Leonardtown junior
Second at SMAC championships (2:02.52), sixth at Class 4A-3A North Region championships (2:02.00)
500 freestyle: Gabrielle Bonds, Leonardtown freshman
Second at SMAC championships (5:34.57)
100 backstroke: Lauren McCloskey, Leonardtown sophomore
Third at SMAC championships (1:03.02), fifth at Class 4A-3A North Region championships (1:02.79)
100 breaststroke: Lydia Morris, Great Mills junior
Sixth at SMAC championships (1:16.60), eighth at Class 4A-3A North Region championships (1:15.30)
100 butterfly: Nelle Ray, Leonardtown junior
Second at SMAC championships (1:01.40), seventh at Class 4A-3A North Region championships (1:01.48)
200 individual medley: Lauren McCloskey, Leonardtown sophomore
Third at SMAC championships (2:20.53), eighth at Class 4A-3A North Region championships (2:22.18)
200 medley relay: Leonardtown (Lauren McCloskey, sophomore; Leanna Connolly, sophomore; Nelle Ray, junior; Sam Hotz, junior)
Sixth at Class 4A-3A North Region championships (1:58.20)
200 freestyle relay: Leonardtown (Amaya Duke, sophomore; Gabrielle Bonds, freshman; Sam Hotz, junior; Nelle Ray, junior)
Second at SMAC championships (1:44.63), seventh at Class 4A-3A North Region championships (1:46.43)
400 freestyle relay: Leonardtown (Caroline Allred, freshman; Laura Scott, senior; Amaya Duke, sophomore; Gabrielle Bonds, freshman)
Second at SMAC championships (3:55.32), fourth at Class 4A-3A North Region championships (3:57.67)
Honorable mentions
Caroline Allred, Leonardtown freshman; Noe Baker, Great Mills freshman; Gabrielle Bonds, Leonardtown freshman; Danielle Bouchard, St. Mary’s Ryken senior; Leanna Connolly, Leonardtown sophomore; Sophie Chan, Great Mills sophomore; Amaya Duke, Leonardtown sophomore; Marissa Fields Chopticon senior; Jolie Ganzell, Great Mills junior; Sydney Gatton, Chopticon junior; Sam Hotz, Leonardtown junior; Lydia Morris, Great Mills junior; Samantha Pennell, St. Mary’s Ryken freshman; Savannah Raley, Great Mills sophomore; Kate Smith, Leonardtown sophomore; Rosemary Wild, Chopticon junior; Jenny Wojtowicz, Leonardtown freshman; Kaitlyn Zhou, Great Mills junior; Great Mills 200 medley relay (Lydia Morris, junior; Jolie Ganzell, junior; Sophie Chan, sophomore; Savannah Raley, sophomore); Great Mills 200 freestyle relay (Noe Baker, freshman; Kaitlyn Zhou, junior; Savannah Raley, sophomore; Sophie Chan, sophomore); Great Mills 400 freestyle relay (Jolie Ganzell, junior; Olivia Mesmer, junior; Kaitlyn Zhou, junior; Noe Baker, freshman)
JOHN NISWANDER