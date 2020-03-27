2019-2020 All-St. Mary’s County wrestling teams

Athlete of the Year
Greg Griffith
Chopticon junior
Résumé: Finished his campaign with a 43-2 record; SMAC tournament champion; 2020 Patriot Classic champion; second at Class 4A-3A South Region tournament and Class 4A-3A state tournament to Huntingtown’s Josh Stokes by a combined three points in only two losses of the season
Coach of the Year
Philip Brown
St. Mary’s Ryken (second season)
Résumé: Led the Knights to a 19-2 dual-meet record during the regular season, a perfect 8-0 in WCAC action; claimed program’s first-ever team title at WCAC tournament; five wrestlers won WCAC tournament titles; five wrestlers named all-conference selections; one wrestler named a National Preps All-American selection
First team
106 Mason Buckler, St. Mary’s Ryken freshman
50-11 record; WCAC tournament champion; second at Maryland Independent Schools state tournament; named team’s Most Outstanding wrestler; All-WCAC selection; National Preps All-American selection
113 Chris Albo, St. Mary’s Ryken junior
42-13 record; WCAC tournament champion; fourth at Maryland Independent Schools state tournament; All-WCAC selection
120 Sean Vosburgh, Leonardtown senior
41-4 record; SMAC tournament champion; second at Class 4A-3A East Region tournament; third at Class 4A-3A state tournament
126 Wilfred Vergara, Great Mills junior
34-8 record; second at SMAC tournament; second at Class 4A-3A South Region tournament
132 Blake Jury, St. Mary’s Ryken senior
50-12 record; WCAC tournament champion; sixth at Maryland Independent Schools state tournament; All-WCAC selection
138 Rodney Jefferson, St. Mary’s Ryken senior
Second at WCAC tournament; helped Knights capture first-ever team title at WCAC tournament
145 Finn Eskeland, Leonardtown junior
37-10 record; SMAC tournament champion; second at Class 4A-3A East Region tournament
152 Tyler Proctor, Great Mills senior
Class 4A-3A South Region tournament qualifier
160 Nazir Terrell, Great Mills senior
15-11 record; Class 4A-3A South Region tournament qualifier
170 Greg Griffith, Chopticon junior
43-2 record; SMAC tournament champion, second at Class 4A-3A South Region tournament; second at Class 4A-3A state tournament
182 Trevon Jordan, Great Mills junior
34-11 record; SMAC tournament champion; second at Class 4A-3A South Region tournament; sixth at Class 4A-3A state tournament
195 Garry Gorham, Chopticon senior
36-5 record; second at SMAC tournament; Class 4A-3A South Region tournament champion
220 Kaylen Perez, St. Mary’s Ryken sophomore
38-10 record; WCAC tournament champion; fourth at Maryland Independent Schools state tournament; All-WCAC selection
285 Joe Stanalonis, Leonardtown senior
28-5 record; SMAC tournament champion; second at Class 4A-3A East Region tournament
Honorable mentions
106 Blake Simonds, Leonardtown freshman; 106 Peyton Cooney, Chopticon freshman; 112 Endyah Monlyn, Great Mills sophomore; 113 Matthew Oh, Leonardtown junior; 120 Tyriel Jefferson, St. Mary’s Ryken junior; 120 Trey Kratko, Chopticon sophomore; 126 Evan Eldridge, St. Mary’s Ryken sophomore; 132 Brian Bieshelt, Leonardtown senior; 138 Connor Eagan, Great Mills junior; 138 Sara VanRyswick, Leonardtown junior; 152 Jordan Scarbrough, St. Mary’s Ryken sophomore; 170 Alex Evans, Leonardtown junior; 195 Aiden Weber, St. Mary’s Ryken senior; 195 Aidan Gamble, Leonardtown sophomore; 225 Jocelyn Cacek, Great Mills freshman; 285 Terrence McCauley, St. Mary’s Ryken sophomore
JOHN NISWANDER