The 2019 Southern Maryland Blue Crabs season came to an end in the place it started: Constellation Field in Sugar Land, Texas.
The Blue Crabs went 3-4 in a seven-game series down south to begin the campaign, including a stunning loss where they led 6-0 into the bottom of the seventh inning only to lose two innings later, 7-6.
Just like that late April evening, Southern Maryland was in prime position to win the first two games of last weekend’s three-game series in Texas as the team had leads into the bottom of the ninth each night against a Sugar Land squad already headed to the Atlantic League playoffs as the first-half Freedom Division champion.
But it would be the Skeeters doing the celebrating in walk-off fashion as they rallied from down 4-2 on Friday night to win 5-4 and came back from a 2-1 deficit on Saturday night to finish a 3-2 victory. The hosts wrapped up a series sweep with an 8-5 win on Sunday.
The Blue Crabs (59-81, 33-37 Freedom Division second half) end the season with a five-game losing streak.
“Well, we didn’t end the season on a good note, but I thought we did a lot of really good things this season,” Southern Maryland manager Stan Cliburn said. “We got 14 complete games from our starting pitchers and I don’t think any other team had more than four. We set the league record for strikeouts by our pitching staff.”
Friday, Daryl Thompson pitched his final game of the 2019 season and tossed another solid performance in what would be a no-decision. The La Plata High School graduate allowed just two fourth-inning runs and left after six frames with the game tied at 2.
Thompson, who has also served as the team’s pitching coach this season, finished the 2019 season as the Atlantic League’s top pitcher in wins with 15 and strikeouts with 162. The 162 punchouts are the second most in a season in league history — Thompson was just three away from the record.
“I thought the entire pitching staff did a lot of good things this year,” Thompson said. “We set the league record for complete games and strikeouts. I never viewed myself as a strikeout pitcher. I’m a little surprised that I led the league in strikeouts.”
This season, Thompson picked up his 100th professional win, tossed his 2,000th career inning and struck out his 1,500th batter. And after his performance Friday night, he moved up to second in Atlantic League history in strikeouts (744) and third in innings pitched (985 1/3).
“Daryl Thompson had an outstanding season. He led the league in wins and strikeouts and nearly got the single-season league record for strikeouts,” Cliburn said. “But I think I’m more proud of him for the way that he handled his duties as pitching coach. He got a lot of respect from the staff and a lot more from me.”
Southern Maryland broke the tie in the top of the ninth as, with two outs, Jon Griffin reached on an infield single that scored a run, then Tony Thomas followed with an RBI single to extend the lead to 4-2. Griffin and Thomas each had three-hit nights.
After scoreless innings from Kevin Munson and Adam Choplick in the seventh and eighth, James Dykstra came on to pitch the bottom of the ninth.
Dykstra gave up back-to-back singles to start the inning, then Javier Betancourt’s sacrifice fly scored a run to trim the Blue Crabs lead to 4-3. After a Rico Noel single, Wynton Bernard grounded into a force play for the second out of the inning, but it allowed the tying run to score.
Bernard stole second and came home on Albert Cordero’s single to center field to give Sugar Land the come-from-behind win.
Saturday, Southern Maryland starter Dusten Knight pitched into the ninth just days after his last start versus Lancaster where he struck out 17 and set a league record for strikeouts in a game.
Cordero doubled off Knight to lead off the inning, went to third on a Knight wild pitch. A walk to Denis Phipps brought Knight’s evening to an end with the Blue Crabs still holding a 2-1 lead.
Choplick came on and Phipps stole second to put the winning run into scoring position. Zach Borenstein then delivered a game-winning two-RBI single to center to give Sugar Land another come-from-behind win.
The Blue Crabs trailed 1-0 until a two-out rally in the eighth scored two runs.
Thomas singled, then scored on a Cory Vaughn RBI double to tie the game. Vaughn moved to third base on a wild pitch and came home on a Joe Benson RBI double and the visitors led 2-1 only to see the Skeeters come away with the win in the ninth.
Sunday, in a game that was delayed twice by weather, the Blue Crabs grabbed an early lead only to get behind later and come up just short.
Edwin Garcia doubled with one out in the top of the first and scored on a two-out RBI single from Thomas. Sugar Land answered in the bottom half with back-to-back homers from Bernard and Cordero off Southern Maryland starter Mitch Lambson to lead 2-1.
Griffin doubled home Garcia in the third to tie the game at 2, but the Skeeters regained the lead at 4-2 in the fourth on a Betancourt two-RBI double.
Vaughn’s RBI single in the sixth brought Southern Maryland to within 4-3, but a Cordero bases-clearing double in the bottom half against Blue Crabs reliever John Hayes gave Sugar Land some breathing room at 7-3. Southern Maryland came right back in its half of the seventh. Travis Witherspoon led off with a single and scored on Mike Falsetti’s triple. Falsetti then came home on a Kent Blackstone RBI single to trim the Blue Crabs’ deficit to 7-5.
Sugar Land added a run in its half of the seventh against Ryan Chaffee, on in relief of Hayes, and took an 8-5 lead into the ninth. With two runners on and two outs, Thomas came to the plate representing the tying run but flew out to left to end the game and the season.
“We were still talking about the playoffs at the beginning of September and that’s all you can ask for,” Cliburn said.
The Blue Crabs wrapped up the home portion of the schedule on Thursday at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf with a 16-2 loss to Lancaster as the two teams split a four-game series. The Barnstormers put the game away with a nine-run sixth.
Staff writer Ted Black contributed to this report.
