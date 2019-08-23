When Southern Maryland Blue Crabs manager Stan Cliburn signed a bevy of relief pitchers to support his starting rotation, his primary objective was to have three relievers in place who could polish off an opponent after his starters departed with a lead.
Through much of the season, Southern Maryland (19-18 second half, 44-62 overall) has been unable to put Cliburn’s master plan into play as starters Daryl Thompson, Dusten Knight and Kyle Simon did not get ample run support to depart with the lead. Other starters, Craig Stem and Brandon Cumpton, were signed by teams in the Mexican League.
But since the All-Star break the Blue Crabs have often turned Cliburn’s script into a finished product. Thompson (13-7) had won 11 straight games until Sunday’s setback to the Somerset Patriots, and he, Knight and Simon had gotten enough run support in recent starts to hand the ball to relievers Adam Choplick, Kevin Munson, James Dykstra and closer Mat Latos who secured the leads.
“When we went out and signed those guys, my plan was to have the starters go six innings and then turn it over to the bullpen,” Cliburn said. “I wanted to use Choplick or Munson in the seventh then go to Dykstra for the eighth and have Latos close it out in the ninth. That formula has worked really well for us.”
Latos has recorded 19 saves in 20 opportunities for the Blue Crabs this season. The Virginia native was 71-59 with a 3.64 earned run average during his major league career, including a 14-10 mark and 2.92 ERA with the San Diego Padres in the 2010 season after which he finished eighth in the National Cy Young voting. He also went 14-4 with a 3.48 ERA with the Cincinnati Reds in 2012.
Dykstra, who began the season with the reigning champion Sugar Land Skeeters, has enjoyed his role as the set-up guy for Latos in the late innings of Southern Maryland games in which the Blue Crabs are nursing a lead. Dysktra has thrived in the role and learned from veteran ace hurler and first-year pitching coach Daryl Thompson.
Both Munson, a right-handed hurler, and Choplick, a left-handed reliever, have also played key roles in various relief situations. Munson is typically Cliburn’s first option in relief since most of the opposing hitters bat right handed, but Choplick has made numerous timely appearances for the Blue Crabs against left-handed batters.
“When I started the year at Sugar Land, [manager] Pete [Incaviglia] asked me to be the set-up guy there,” Dykstra said. “Then when I came here they asked me to do the same thing. It’s been a new role, but I love it. Daryl has been great. He’s one of my favorite players on the team.”
Dykstra is currently 4-1 with a 2.96 ERA and 40 strikeouts and 18 walks in 45 2/3 innings of work. Choplick is 0-2, but he sports a 2.04 ERA with 33 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings. Munson is 2-3 but has a 3.38 ERA and 31 strikeouts and 18 walks in 32 innings. Dykstra knows precisely what he is needed to do in the eighth inning each night.
“My job is to pound the zone and get the ball to Latos,” Dykstra said. “I just want to work quick and keep the lead and then turn it over to Latos so he can shut it down. Our starting pitchers have been really good all season, especially Daryl. It’s amazing to watch him work and then you understand what he means when he tells you something as our pitching coach.”
Thompson, whose 11-game win streak ended on Sunday, is 13-7 with a 3.35 ERA and 133 strikeouts and only 15 walks in 150 1/3 innings of work and he appreciates the work of his bullpen. On two different occasions this season, Thompson has flirted with a perfect game and gone the distance four times in 22 starts. But the La Plata High School graduate and former MLB pitcher with the Cincinnati Reds understands his primary goal.
“I enjoy working with the pitchers and showing them what it takes to be successful at this level,” Thompson said. “I can’t go out there and throw 94-95 [miles per hour] anymore. You can’t always overpower guys. Sometimes you have to adjust when all your pitches are not working. Our bullpen guys are great. They never know beforehand if they’re needed, but they’re able to get ready at quick notice in the late innings and hold the lead.”
